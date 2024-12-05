South Korea's ruling party says it will block impeachment motion against President Yoon

A woman holds a sign that reads "Yoon Suk Yeol should step down" during a candlelight vigil against South Korea President Yoon in Seoul on December 4, 2024.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said on Thursday it would block the opposition's motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for his short-lived attempt at martial law, but the motion only needs a handful of PPP defectors to pass and few are ready to forgive Yoon's "unconstitutional" move.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was still clinging to power Thursday, with his party announcing they will oppose an opposition impeachment motion put forward after his stunning but brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon suspended civilian rule late Tuesday and deployed troops and helicopters to parliament only for lawmakers to vote down the measure and force him into a U-turn in a night of protests and drama.

Seoul's allies were alarmed -- Washington said it found out via television -- and on Wednesday, the opposition filed an impeachment motion saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law".

The opposition aims to bring the bill to a vote Saturday, Yonhap reported.

They hold a large majority in the 300-member legislature and need only a handful of defections from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

(AFP)



