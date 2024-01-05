South Korea's school in DMZ holds graduation

STORY: Dressed in traditional Korean costumes, the latest batch of graduates from Taesungdong Elementary School consisting of three girls and two boys bowed as they received their diplomas during a ceremony attended by U.S. soldiers and United Nations Command (UNC) officials. Several of the graduates also teared while watching a video message from their parents and school mates.

The school, which is located in Taesung Freedom Village, a settlement on the southern side of the DMZ, currently has a maximum of 30 students, a quota agreed with the UNC.

Places at the school, just a few steps from North Korea, are coveted by South Koreans living near the border, as it offers their children a rare opportunity to learn English from American soldiers and United Nations officials overseeing a fragile truce that followed the 1950-53 Korean War.