South Korea's Yoon backs down after declaring martial law

STORY: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday he would lift a martial law declaration he had imposed just hours earlier.

It comes after a standoff with parliament which rejected his attempt to ban political activity and censor the media.

Earlier, South Korean soldiers entered the parliament building through smashed windows, apparently tasked with imposing martial law.

Inside, furniture was used to barricade the entrance and doors were broken.

Police scuffled with protesters outside as helicopters monitored the situation from the air.

The move by President Yoon stunned observers around the world including the director of the George Washington University Institute for Korean Studies, Celeste Arrington.

“This is pretty shocking and seemed to be a sort of, somewhat extreme move. I think he (President Yoon) is an inexperienced politician. He never held political office before and has shown signs over the last months of being increasingly frustrated with the political logjam.”

The White House said on Tuesday it was relieved that Yoon reversed course.

Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night to thwart what he called "anti-state forces" among his opponents.

But outraged lawmakers rejected the decree, in South Korea's biggest political crisis in decades.

Lifting martial law was then approved by the cabinet early on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

Under South Korean law, the president must immediately lift martial law if parliament demands it by a majority vote.