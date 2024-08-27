South Korea's Yoon orders eradication of deepfake sex crimes

STORY: :: South Korea's Yoon calls to 'eradicate'

digital sexual crimes using deepfakes

:: August 27, 2024

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

"Recently, deepfake videos targeting a wide audience are rapidly spreading through social media. Many of the victims are underage, and it has been found that most of the perpetrators are also teenagers. Some may dismiss it as a mere prank, but it is clearly a criminal act that exploits technology under the shield of anonymity.”

“Any of us could become a victim of such digital sexual crimes. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations and take steps to eradicate these digital sexual crimes.”

Large-scale group chat rooms suspected of creating and distributing fake videos that edit explicit content with women's faces in South Korea have been found on social media platforms such as Telegram.

From January to July this year, there were a total of 297 reports of deepfake sexual exploitation crimes nationwide. Among the 178 suspects booked, 131 were teenagers, accounting for a staggering 73.6%, according to Seoul’s Yonhap News Agency.