South Lebanon Residents Return to Devastation After Ceasefire

Storyful

Many residents displaced from southern Lebanese towns returned to scenes of devastation on Wednesday, November 27, after a ceasefire deal was reached between Hezbollah and Israel.

Footage captured by Lebanese journalist Nada Maucourant Atallah shows piles of rubble in the heavily damaged town of Bint Jbeil. “For many there is not much to return to,” she said.

The town was targeted by Israeli air strikes in early October. On Thursday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), was hit by Israeli shelling overnight, after the ceasefire came into effect.

The NNNA also reported that Israeli warplanes were conducting reconnaissance flights over Tyre and Bint Jbeil on Thursday. Credit: Nada Maucourant Atallah via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Trump Mocked After Mexico's President Blows Up His Brag About Their Call

    Problem solved, Trump claims.

  • Donald Trump's 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message Takes A Very Divisive Turn

    The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration in recent years, Carney says

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • Donald Trump Jr. gets a fact check dressing down from Pete Buttigieg – and Musk appears to approve

    Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • CNN Data Reporter Has ‘Goodness Gracious’ Moment Over GOP's House Majority

    “This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.

  • Hezbollah faces long recovery, officials believe thousands of fighters killed

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -With the bodies of its fighters still strewn on the battlefield, Hezbollah must bury its dead and provide succour to its supporters who bore the brunt of Israel's offensive, as the first steps on a long and costly road to recovery, four senior officials said. Hezbollah believes the number of its fighters killed during 14 months of hostilities could reach several thousand, with the vast majority killed since Israel went on the offensive in September, three sources familiar with its operations say, citing previously unreported internal estimates. One source said the Iran-backed group may have lost up to 4,000 people - well over 10 times the number killed in its month-long 2006 war with Israel.

  • Russian acts of sabotage may lead to NATO invoking Article 5, says German intel chief

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • Tommy Tuberville Called Out For Pushing 1 Of The 'Oldest False Choices' In Politics

    The Atlantic's Tom Nichols said the Alabama senator is peddling an "old saw."

  • Maggie Haberman reveals the one reason Trump could end up ditching Musk

    Musk has firmly cemented his place in Trump’s inner circle

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Liberals table a GST holiday bill with no mention of $250 rebate cheques

    The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Trump set to take office with razor-thin House GOP majority

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in January with a razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives that offers Republicans barely any margin of error. Overnight Wednesday, one of two outstanding races in California tipped toward Democrats, giving Adam Gray a roughly 182-vote lead over GOP Rep. John Duarte in the inland 13th Congressional District in the San Joaquin Valley. In California's 45th Congressional District, anchored in Orange and Los Angeles Counties, Democrat Derek Tran has a roughly 600-vote lead over Republican Rep. Michelle Steel.

  • Team Trump Debates ‘How Much Should We Invade Mexico?’

    In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.