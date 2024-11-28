South Lebanon Residents Return to Devastation After Ceasefire

Many residents displaced from southern Lebanese towns returned to scenes of devastation on Wednesday, November 27, after a ceasefire deal was reached between Hezbollah and Israel.

Footage captured by Lebanese journalist Nada Maucourant Atallah shows piles of rubble in the heavily damaged town of Bint Jbeil. “For many there is not much to return to,” she said.

The town was targeted by Israeli air strikes in early October. On Thursday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), was hit by Israeli shelling overnight, after the ceasefire came into effect.

The NNNA also reported that Israeli warplanes were conducting reconnaissance flights over Tyre and Bint Jbeil on Thursday. Credit: Nada Maucourant Atallah via Storyful