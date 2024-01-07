South Meck coach’s homecoming spoiled. Sabres fall 95-91 in double OT to Richmond Senior

South Mecklenburg ran out of steam at the end Saturday afternoon and lost a 94-91 double-overtime decision to host Richmond Senior, last year’s 4A state runner-up.

It was the first loss of the season for the Sabres, but there was much more to this road trip.

It was homecoming for South Mecklenburg coach Chris McDonald — a chance to show his family and hometown friends how well his 13-1 team is playing this season.

It was bittersweet, though.

The game originally was scheduled for South Mecklenburg, but McDonald asked to move the contest to Rockingham last summer, when his father, Arthur, was diagnosed with cancer.

“I wanted my dad to have a chance to see our team,” Chris McDonald said.

His father wouldn’t be able to make the trip up to Charlotte, so playing the game in Richmond County would give Arthur the opportunity to see his son and his team.

South Meck Head Coach Chris McDonald (left) directs #5 Will Rothacker, a senior as McDonald led the team through practice Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

But Arthur McDonald didn’t live long enough to see the game.

“He died back in October,” his son said. “I had hoped he could be able to see this game, but it just didn’t work out.”

McDonald said the teams decided to keep the game at Richmond Senior.

Plenty of Chris McDonald’s family members and friends were in the gym Saturday afternoon, though, and they certainly must have been proud of their native son.

The game was actually even more of a homecoming, as Richmond Senior’s boys’ coach (Donald Pettigrew) and girls’ coach (Teddy Moseley) were teammates with McDonald on the 1995-96 Richmond Senior boys’ basketball team.

“Yeah, we all go back to high school days,” McDonald said.

McDonald’s team gave his buddy Pettigrew plenty to sweat about Saturday.

The Sabres, who were at a height disadvantage at most positions, shot 62 percent from the floor in the first half, making 20-of-32.

South Mecklenburg went on a 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter, including 11 points in the final 1:11 of the period, and led 29-18 when the quarter ended.

It was more of the same in the second quarter.

The South Meck Sabres, led by #23, Peter Moye (left with ball), a senior guard

The Sabres built their lead to 33-18, weathered a Raider comeback, and then surged back to a 51-38 halftime lead.

McDonald’s team didn’t relax when the second half started. The Sabres built their lead to 58-42 on a Peter Moye field goal with about 5½ minutes left in the third quarter.

At that point, everything was tilted in favor of the Sabres:

Paul McNeil Jr., the Raiders’ standout senior forward, had three fouls. And he picked up his fourth personal a few minutes later.

Moye had 18 points.

South Mecklenburg had made eight 3-pointers.

But that turned out to be the high-water mark for South Mecklenburg.

Richmond Senior (9-4) tightened the screws on defense and forced eight Sabres turnovers in the third quarter. The Raiders started hitting shots and getting rebounds, and they pulled ahead 61-60 on a McNeil 3-pointer just before the period ended.

The fourth quarter and first overtime were battled on even terms. The Sabres led 69-65 midway in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders battled back. McNeil’s layup with 14 seconds left tied the game at 73-73.

South Mecklenburg led 80-75 in the first overtime, but the Raiders battled back and tied the game at 80-80. The Sabres had the ball at the end of the overtime but turned it over.

In the second overtime, South Mecklenburg’s shots wouldn’t fall, and McNeil, an N.C. State commit, took over. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds, and his two free throws with eight seconds left in the second overtime clinched it.

Three who made a difference

Paul McNeil Jr., Richmond Senior: The Raiders’ standout came up big, scoring 31 points for the second time in less than 24 hours (he led Richmond Senior’s 88-48 victory Friday night over Hoke County).

Peter Moye, South Mecklenburg: Moye finished with 20 points, two below his season average. He was held to a single field goal in the game’s final 13 minutes, though.

Anderson Skelton, South Mecklenburg: Skelton scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He made four big free throws in the fourth quarter.

Raiders win girls’ game

Richmond Senior got 26 points from 5-6 junior guard Jamyla Lindsey and trounced South Mecklenburg 49-26 in the girls’ game. The Raiders built a 21-8 halftime lead and then outscored the Sabres 22-14 in the third quarter.

