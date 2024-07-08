South MS food truck racks up 8 violations in failing inspection. 2 other kitchens fail

A food truck found to have bugs or rodents and seven other critical violations was one of three South Mississippi kitchens that failed their restaurant inspections in the last week.

Mississippi follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 2022 food code, which requires inspectors to look for evidence of insects or rodents and the owners to take steps to kill or remove any pests.

Those kitchens cited since July 2 are:

Taqueria Falcon mobile unit, 827 E. Third St., Picayune, had a scheduled inspection July 2. It was cited for:

▪ Food not in good condition, safe and unadulterated

▪ Insects, rodents or animals present

▪ Food not separated and protected

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized

▪ No person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

▪ Improper cooking time and temperatures

▪ Last inspection report not posted

A corrective follow-up inspection was held the following day on July 3 and the food truck scored a B when the violations, and an additional violation: Toxic substance properly identified, stored and used, were corrected during the inspection.

The food truck got an A on its initial inspection in January and a B in May.

Quickly at 11516 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville, was inspected July 3 for a permit. It was cited for:

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat violation

Corrected during the inspection was:

▪ Toxic substance properly identified, stored and used

This is the sixth C since 2015.

Owyhee Bowl, 3821 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville, was inspected July 3 for a permit renewal. It was cited for:

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

This is the restaurant’s first C since 2020.

For the first six months of this year, the health department scored 1,761 kitchens an A, 317 a B and 79 a C.

Restaurants and kitchens in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if all violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

The health inspection grade must be displayed in all restaurants, in kitchens such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.