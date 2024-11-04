South MS urged to watch system that could become hurricane as it nears the Gulf of Mexico

A system in the Caribbean Sea will likely strengthen to a tropical storm or even hurricane this week. It’s impacts in the Gulf of Mexico were still uncertain on Monday.

A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea will strengthen to a tropical storm on Monday and could become a hurricane before it enters the Gulf of Mexico this week, forecasters said.

The system was 220 miles south of Jamaica on Monday morning. If it strengthens, the storm would be called Rafael.

The storm had no defined center of circulation Monday morning, which means its future path and intensity are largely uncertain, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters say the storm will strengthen this week as it nears the Gulf. But once it reaches the Gulf, the storm would face wind shear from the southwest and dry air that will probably weaken it, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center is asking residents across the Gulf Coast, including Mississippi, to watch the forecast. Any impacts to the Gulf Coast would come Friday or Saturday, according to current forecasts.

The best scenario could be a rainy weekend in the South, which is suffering drought, said James Spann, an Alabama meteorologist.

“That is just one possibility,” Spann wrote on social media. It is also possible the storm could stay “hundreds of miles to the south with no impact here,” he said. “We will have much better clarity in 24-36 hours.”

The storm is expected to reach Cuba by Tuesday, likely as a Category 1 hurricane.