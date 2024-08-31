South Oldham 45, Nelson County 14

Latest Stories
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister's wedding
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane Reveals Video Of Astonishing Altercation
Evander Kane was the victim of surprising racial discrimination.
- People
Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey Team Up for New Lowe's Commercial: Watch the Unreleased Ad (Exclusive)
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Potential Sabres Target Linked to Maple Leafs
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- CNN
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in New Jersey crash on the eve of their sister’s wedding
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
- Fashionista
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Kournikova's Y2K Denim-Print Dior Dress
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 fantasy football: Bold picks for every position
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
- MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier: Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul would be an 'all-time backfire'
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
- Kansas City Star
Kadarius Toney was cut from Chiefs. KC’s GM hinted at significant reason for that
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
- United Press International
Fantasy football: Prescott, Olave among 12 players on do-not-draft list
Dak Prescott, Rachaad White and Chris Olave are among 12 players on UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's do-not-draft list for the 2024 fantasy football season.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of the Brandon Aiyuk contract extension
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark playfully taunted Sky fans after getting an and-1 layup, and it was hysterical
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
- FTW Outdoors
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2.0: Where Brandon Aiyuk should be taken after his holdout ended
Fantasy football draft season is about to come to a close now that we have actual NFL football coming up. How exciting are
- PA Media: Sport
Kimi Antonelli crashes out 10 minutes into his F1 debut in practice for Mercedes
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL, owners are forcing Tom Brady into his first difficult call
The NFL has imposed a list of restrictions on Tom Brady as a broadcaster due to his efforts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
This Pennsylvania golf club (designed by Tillinghast) could be closed four years if purchase goes through
Erie Golf Club likely will be closed for at least a year, and perhaps as long as four years, if the highest bidder for the Millcreek Township-owned golf course follows through with the purchase. Club staff have already notified members and leagues about the possible…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
'This guy's terrible': Sam Burns hilariously chirps Scottie Scheffler after bladed bunker shot at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler is a man on a mission this week in Atlanta, building a seven-shot lead entering Friday's second round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club -- he began the week with a two-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele. So when he hits a les
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
BREAKING: Canucks' Arturs Silovs Injured Before Olympic Qualifiers
Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs was set to play for the Latvian Olympic qualifying team, but the national team announced a knee injury.
- PA Media: Sport
Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf ‘an island’ and should continue to play its own tour
Progress has been slow over plans to merge the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.