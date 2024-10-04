South Phoenix voters focused on local races this 2024 election
South Phoenix voters are focused on local races this election season.
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Things aren’t looking good for notorious Republican Party hardliner-in-a-hardline-state Ted Cruz’s re-election hopes.The Cook Political Report has just updated its assessment of the Texas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid what appear to be significant signs of momentum behind Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign.Even among Republicans, the forecaster reports that Allred—“a Black football captain at Baylor University who played for the Tennessee Titans before working in t
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Data scientist Thomas Miller has crafted a model for forecasting the 2024 presidential election that appears far more reliable than polling.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
“There’s no empathy for the survivors," one former Trump administration official told Politico.
Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)
Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to
There is a reason for the ex-president's rise in "apocalyptic rhetoric," said former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump laid the groundwork to try to overturn the 2020 election even before he lost, knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud and “resorted to crimes” in his failed bid to cling to power, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday that offers new evidence from the landmark criminal case against the former president.
The late-night host said one mystery about the former president has now been solved.
The briefing may have been 165 pages, but there are three key points the special counsel has made for Judge Tanya Chutkan’s consideration that stand out.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Trump’s picks are dragging far behind him - even in safe GOP states