When will the South Sound cool off a little? Sooner than you may think, forecasters say

The weather gods have decided to give South Sound folks a break from the heat.

In the next seven days, expect temperatures to go down just a little.

Tonight will bring a low of around 57 degrees. The clouds will be present Sunday with a high near 66 degrees. It will be a partly sunny Monday with a high near 63 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees and 67 degrees, respectively. The sun will come back around Thursday with a high near 65 degrees and Friday with a high near 66 degrees.

The amount of smoke and haze across the region will decrease, according to a news release from the National Weather Service. But there are chances for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains, which can bring a risk of fire.

Temperatures are expected to fall a little below normal temperatures the following week, according to the news release. There is a 10-20 percent chance of rain that week.