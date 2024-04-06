South West Water 'confident' of no hosepipe bans this year

A water company has said it is "confident" there will be no hosepipe bans in Devon and Cornwall this year.

South West Water (SWW) imposed a hosepipe ban in Cornwall in August 2022 before it was extended to large parts of Devon in April 2023.

All water restrictions were lifted in September 2023.

SWW said recent heavy rainfall, investments and people saving water had put water levels in a "strong position".

The largest reservoirs are 40% more full than in March 2023, the utility company reported last week.

SWW said Roadford Reservoir in Devon was full, whereas this time last year it was at 68% of capacity.

Colliford Reservoir was at 98.5% capacity compared with 60% at the same time last year, it said.

David Harris, SWW's drought and resilience director, said heavy rainfall was not the only factor that had created additional capacity.

He added: "As a direct result of our investments, interventions, the weather and our customers reducing their use of water, we are confident that we are in a strong position to navigate whatever weather we face this year without the need for water restrictions."

