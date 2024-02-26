Southall: Boy, 8, who died after being hit by lorry was walking to his gurdwara

(PA Archive)

An eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a lorry in west London was walking to his gurdwara, it has emerged.

Emergency services were unable to save the child after the collision on King Street, Southall, shortly after 6pm on Friday.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall said the incident had “left us all in a state of shock and grief” and that children had been left “traumatised” after witnessing what happened.

A post on Instagram said: “We are deeply saddened to report the tragic passing of an eight-year-old child yesterday, who was fatally struck by a lorry while on his way to Guru Nanak Road Gurdwara.

“This heartbreaking incident has left us all in a state of shock and grief.

We extend our heartfelt prayers, hoping that Guru Sahib will embrace the child in his Charan and grant strength and solace to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult period.

“Several members of our community, particularly children, witnessed this distressing event and are understandably traumatised.”

A specialised counselling service was being offered to those affected.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Following the incident a Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called to King Street, Southall, after calls at 6.20pm on Friday, 23 February to a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

“The boy was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

“Tragically, despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, he was pronounced dead at 9.47pm

“His next of kin are aware.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.22pm yesterday (23 February) to reports of an incident at King Street, Ealing.

"We sent two ambulances, an advanced paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched two teams from London's Air Ambulance by car.

"We took one person to a major trauma centre as a priority."