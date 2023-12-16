Southbank hosts children's show with 'trans voices' in taxpayer-funded 'tasteless display'

Southbank Centre said it wanted to tackle anti-trans rhetoric targeting children - Robert Harding/Alamy

The taxpayer-funded Southbank Centre is putting on a children’s show “with trans voices” as part of a schedule that critics say is a left-wing “tasteless display” misusing public finances.

Upcoming events at the London arts centre will also include a show titled “The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions” about a dancer who wants to translate their moves into an “unforgettable celebration of queer activism”, according to dance company Marlborough Productions.

The Centre, which receives £16,828,042 in annual funding from Arts Council England, will play host to “Pxssy Liquor’s Office Christmas Party”, “a cabaret collective for queer gals and nb [non-binary] pals” that provides an “antidote to the male-gaze saturated cabaret scene”.

As part of its “Imagine Children’s Festival” in 2024, the Centre has an event taking place called “Little Big Sing with Trans Voices”, marketed for 5+.

The organisers said: “After witnessing the growing anti-trans rhetoric specifically aimed at children, both artists felt an urgent need to effect change and create a provision for mental wellness.”

Other events include “a tour around the human body with trans non-binary emergency doctor Dr Ronx”, an “inspiring, interactive writing session for children, with social justice at its heart” and an author discussing his debut novel, Pity, “a lament for a lost way of life”, about two brothers from a mining town, one with a “side hustle in sex work” and “weekly drag gigs”.

Pxssy Liquor's Office Christmas Party aims to provide “antidote to the male-gaze saturated cabaret scene” - Southbank Centre

It features a performance by drag artist “Fatt Butcher”.

‌The Arts Council has awarded the Southbank tens of millions more in funding over the years compared to countless other British cultural institutions, such as The Young Vic Company, which received £1,792.530 for 2023-26 annual funding.

‌Arts Council England is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

In 2023, it published an independent review into diversity and inclusion, which contained a “safety warning”, and was carried out by a team that had “diverse experiences and used a trauma-informed approach”.

Story continues

They commended the Arts Council’s progress on “diversity” but noted some staff had complained about “unconscious bias”, among other concerns.

The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions will also be performed at the centre

Commenting on the Southbank Centre events, author Lionel Shriver, said: “Maybe we should all be grateful when the ‘progressive’ left highlights its own absurdity, embarrasses itself with its own clichés, and so loudly advertises its obliviousness to what kind of entertainment is suitable for small children.

“As a commentator, I should be professionally thankful when people I would otherwise be obliged to mock do my work for me. But I do worry if these tasteless displays of vacuousness and desperation for attention are publicly financed. Let them humiliate themselves on their own dime.”

Gareth Roberts, a novelist and screenwriter who has worked on Doctor Who, said: “This roster of gruesome tat is the inevitable outcome of insisting that arts funding only goes to things with ‘social value’ – it has no artistic value”.

A spokesman for the Southbank Centre said: “The Southbank Centre presents a broad mix of thousands of multi-artform events a year.

“Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions is a critically acclaimed piece of music theatre, award-winning poet Andrew McMillan will be discussing his debut novel Pity, which celebrates resilience and the possibility of change, and Little Big Sing with Trans Voices sees this celebrated professional choir lead a day of singing workshops where everyone can get involved.”