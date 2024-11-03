Southbound lanes still shut down after massive fire damages Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

CBC

A 17-year-old boy killed in a police shooting in Aurora this week was "just a normal kid" who was kind and respectful to everyone, says a man who knew him as a volunteer at the local mosque.The teen died in an "exchange of gunfire" with four York Regional Police (YRP) officers at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).The SIU said in a news release on Thursday that police were dispatched to a residence on Downey Circle, near Bayview Avenue and St.