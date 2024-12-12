Southbound side of I-95 bridge closed due to crash
According to the Department of Transportation, all lanes on the southbound side of the Piscataqua River Bridge were closed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Department of Transportation, all lanes on the southbound side of the Piscataqua River Bridge were closed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family," her sister and mom said of their search, during which time her dad also died by suicide
A small claims court has ordered Air Canada to pay a couple $10,000, after an overbooked flight resulted in the two being sent to multiple Canadian airports under the promise of a replacement flight that never materialized, ruining a vacation that had been planned for years. A blistering decision from the Small Claims Court of Yukon concluded that the couple were "treated shamefully" by the airline. Justice Katherine L. McLeod wrote that Air Canada had breached the Air Passenger Protection Regul
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop
Kedus Yacob Damtew was arrested and charged with assault after the June 12 incident onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark
A 23-year-old woman who was found injured on the Nose Creek Pathway early Monday morning has died, Calgary police say.Investigators believe she was assaulted given the seriousness of her injuries.Police say they were called to the pathway near the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. around 4 a.m., after a passerby found Jelisa Maschki badly hurt.Maschki was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained on life support until her death, police say.Investigators are trying to learn more
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
The federal labour minister says the government will remain on the sidelines as the Canada Post strike nears four weeks.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared some sweet and unexpected snaps to mark the festive season over the years
After he failed to steal a car, four men beat and held down serial killer Richard Ramirez until police arrived
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
A burning garbage truck exploded Friday in a Chicago suburb sending debris flying in the air and hurting three first responders with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the explosion caused substantial property damage in the area.
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
The 'Property Brothers' star shows off he and his fiancee's holiday-cheer-infused family home in a new video tour
The Prince of Wales was given gifts as he visited the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment for a Christmas lunch
The Albany Police Department confirmed that the girl, who fell into an icy lake trying to save her classmate, has died
After a store employee and a customer helped bring the CEO shooting suspect into custody, some people took to Yelp to express their disapproval.