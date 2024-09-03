All of Southeast Louisiana under a Flood Watch through Friday
The waves are most likely to hit Florida and Texas
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
In April at North Paddock Farms, located south of Taber, Alta., Alison Davie and husband Michael were concerned about the months to come. "It was very, very dry," Davie said in an interview last week. "We thought, oh my goodness."The farm, part of the St. Mary River Irrigation District, had its water allocation cut in half in April, after a dry winter affected snowpack and reservoir storage. The farm prepared its crop plan accordingly, even seeking to temporarily purchase water allocations withi
The surge of heat over southern British Columbia will raise the fire danger in the coming days. We’ll also see a risk for thunderstorms bubbling up over parts of the province again on Tuesday.
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.
Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.
The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.
A cold front swinging through the region will spark thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, some of which may be severe. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania, Hungary, Georgia and Azerbaijan launched a joint venture Tuesday to install a power line under the Black Sea aimed at bringing more renewable energy into the European Union from the eastern Caucasus.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.
Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river.
A storm risk on Sunday will precede a crisp and fall-like air mass to start the month of September