Southeastern to hire 600 new staff over next year

Southeastern has launched its "biggest ever" recruitment drive to hire 600 new starters over the next year.

The train operator said roles included 170 trainee drivers and more than 100 station staff across Kent, East Sussex and south-east London.

The figure represents approximately double the number of people Southeastern would usually hire in a year.

Southeastern's people director Steve Foster said experience in the railway or specific qualifications were "rarely" needed, "and for many jobs we provide full training".

Available jobs also include onboard managers, train conductors, engineers and roles in railway enforcement and protection.

Mr Foster added that the company wanted to recruit people who "represent the communities we serve".

“There are many talented potential employees out there who could have a rewarding and enjoyable career working in a wide range of roles across our network," he added.

Southeastern said it aimed to increase hires from underrepresented groups by 10% year-on-year.

The operator has been affected by recent industrial action by unions Aslef and RMT.

There are currently no scheduled strikes.

