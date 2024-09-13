Southeastern Louisiana Towns Flooded After Francine Barrels Through

Louisiana officials assessed high water levels in a river in Livingston Parish on Thursday, September 12, after Hurricane Francine slammed southeastern Louisiana.

Footage posted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shows the flooded Tickfaw River, which runs through Livingston Parish. Local news reported “waist-deep” flooding in the town of Killian, on the river.

The National Weather Service said on Friday that “all local rivers have crested and are falling.” Credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office via Storyful