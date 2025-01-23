Southern B.C.'s dry January hangs on as precipitation deficit grows

While a dry January can carry a positive connotation in some instances, for southern B.C, however, it's a sign of a growing concern with the lack of precipitation that has been documented on the West Coast in recent weeks.

While the region is no stranger to long stretches of dry conditions, especially in the summer, it is rare to see them in the winter, usually southern B.C.'s wettest season.

DON’T MISS: These B.C. cities are in line for one of their driest-ever Januarys

This month has seen minimal amounts of precipitation so far, keeping many locales in their top five driest Januarys so far.

Dry January in B.C. as of Jan. 21, 2025

When precipitation has occurred, it has been light in nature as southern B.C. has been stuck in a pattern shielding it from systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

That parched pattern is going to be staying, so the dry conditions that have plagued Vancouver and the South Coast will continue for the majority of the rest of January.

Vancouver, B.C., is particularly in need of precipitation as its last reported amounts occurred on Jan. 17, a lack-of situation that will linger until near the end of the month.

Vancouver, B.C., top five longest dry stretches

Vancouver has seen just 34 mm of rain this month up until Jan. 22, making this the third-driest January on record in the city.

The current, longest stretch of dry conditions in January for Vancouver is 15 days, documented in 2014.

10-day precipitation anomaly in B.C.

With the past and current pattern this month, Vancouver is on track to reach 13-15 successive days of dry conditions. That would put Vancouver in the top three driest periods in January this year with the forecast of 13-15 successive days.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for B.C.

With files from Matt Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.