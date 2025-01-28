Southern California Edison says power lines saw an increase in current day of Eaton Fire

Southern California Edison, a unit of utility Edison International, said on Monday that preliminary analysis of data showed a "momentary and expected increase in current" on its energized lines in the Eaton Canyon corridor on Jan. 7 evening.

Fire officials have not found Southern California Edison responsible for the Los Angeles fires. But the company's infrastructure is being investigated and it faces several lawsuits alleging its equipment sparked the destructive Eaton fire.

The latest update from the company comes a day after a New York Times report which included new video footage of electrical arcing and analysis pointing towards Edison's equipment as involved in the fire's ignition. The company said on Monday it was reviewing the footage.

Southern California Edison had earlier said it did not have a fault on the transmission lines until over one hour after the Eaton fire started.

The utility, in a letter filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, maintained that the current increase remained within the design limits and did not trigger system protection on these lines.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is the lead agency investigating the origin and case of the Eaton fire, has identified the preliminary origin area and asked the utility company to preserve in place its transmission facilities near the site.

Since it broke out on Jan. 7, the Eaton fire has scorched 14,021 acres east of Los Angeles, destroyed 9,418 structures, damaged 1,073 structures, and caused 17 deaths. It was 99% contained as of Monday, according to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Southern California Edison said it is complying with investigators' request and has also collected evidence from Eaton Canyon, including metal items found on the ground near its towers and items from an encampment located about 300 yards downhill from the towers.

"Although the investigation remains ongoing, this update and underlying evidence heavily suggest that SCE equipment was the source of ignition for the Eaton Fire," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Edison International shares were trading 1.8% lower in late afternoon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California fire probe: Edison says power lines saw increase in current