Southern California faces rainstorm, set for heaviest rainfall since Hurricane Hilary

Southern California is bracing for heavy rain and the threat of flooding ahead of the holidays.

An atmospheric river produced light rain on Tuesday but the National Weather Service said a stronger front will bring moderate to heavy rain later this week. The service forecasts the heaviest rain to occur on Thursday and Friday near the coast.

Mudslides and power outages are also possible as well as wet snow for the higher elevation areas.

Update time! The key points for the storm this week:



⏲️Timing pushed back, heaviest rain now occurring Thu-Fri with showery weather Wed

⛈️ T'storm chances increasing Wed-Fri

❄️ Snow levels generally 7000-8000 FT

🌬️ Gusty south winds increasing Wed Night - Thu Night#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fSsgXSLkLe — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 19, 2023

The storm will be California's first influenced by El-Niño and the region's biggest rainstorm since Hurricane Hilary, which dumped up to half a foot of rain in August, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Around 22 million people live in an idea where a flood watch is in effect, including both of most of the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas.

People navigate through the rain in downtown San Francisco on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: 3CAFRA602

