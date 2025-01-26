Southern California fire containment: Rain brings help to LA, Border 2 Fire continues

LOS ANGELES − Much of fire weary Southern California received relief in the form of rain over the weekend, bringing the fires surrounding Los Angeles nearer to complete containment.

The Eaton, Palisades, Hughes, and Laguna fires all stand at over 85% containment as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton and Palisades fires ignited nearly four weeks ago during a historic wind event that has seen the two fires kill at least 28 people, burn nearly 37,500 acres and destroy thousands of homes and businesses. The Hughes Fire near Santa Clarita began Wednesday and has burned nearly 10,500 acres, though Cal Fire has not reported any structures damaged from the blaze as of Sunday morning.

The Border 2 Fire near San Diego is the only fire currently less than 50% contained. The fire began in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area about 30 miles southeast of the city and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The area is expected to see rain through the afternoon.

Though the rains bring welcome aid to the firefight, mudslides are a concern as the National Weather Service has placed the burn areas under a flood watch into Monday.

Palisades Fire

Start date: Jan. 7, 2025

Size in acres: 23,448

Containment: 87%

Eaton Fire

Start date: Jan. 7, 2025

Size in acres: 14,021

Containment: 95%

Hughes Fire

Start date: Jan. 22, 2025

Size in acres: 10,425

Containment: 92%

An aerial view of homes which burned in the Eaton Fire amid an ongoing electricity outage in the area on January 25, 2025 in Altadena, California. Southern California is facing the first significant rainfall of this winter and areas which recently burned in wildfires face a small risk of mudslides or flash flooding. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 28 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many of them homes and businesses, burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. President Donald Trump surveyed wildfire damage yesterday and pledged to 'open the coffers' for federal aid to California.

Border 2 Fire

Start date: Jan. 23, 2025

Size in acres: 6,625

Containment: 10%

Laguna Fire

Start date: Jan. 23, 2025

Size in acres: 83

Containment: 98%

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are the Southern California fires contained? See latest updates