Southern California fire containment: Rain brings help to LA, Border 2 Fire continues
LOS ANGELES − Much of fire weary Southern California received relief in the form of rain over the weekend, bringing the fires surrounding Los Angeles nearer to complete containment.
The Eaton, Palisades, Hughes, and Laguna fires all stand at over 85% containment as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The Eaton and Palisades fires ignited nearly four weeks ago during a historic wind event that has seen the two fires kill at least 28 people, burn nearly 37,500 acres and destroy thousands of homes and businesses. The Hughes Fire near Santa Clarita began Wednesday and has burned nearly 10,500 acres, though Cal Fire has not reported any structures damaged from the blaze as of Sunday morning.
The Border 2 Fire near San Diego is the only fire currently less than 50% contained. The fire began in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area about 30 miles southeast of the city and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The area is expected to see rain through the afternoon.
Though the rains bring welcome aid to the firefight, mudslides are a concern as the National Weather Service has placed the burn areas under a flood watch into Monday.
Palisades Fire
Start date: Jan. 7, 2025
Size in acres: 23,448
Containment: 87%
Eaton Fire
Start date: Jan. 7, 2025
Size in acres: 14,021
Containment: 95%
Hughes Fire
Start date: Jan. 22, 2025
Size in acres: 10,425
Containment: 92%
Border 2 Fire
Start date: Jan. 23, 2025
Size in acres: 6,625
Containment: 10%
Laguna Fire
Start date: Jan. 23, 2025
Size in acres: 83
Containment: 98%
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are the Southern California fires contained? See latest updates