Southern California shopping center closed following reports of explosion

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California shopping center was closed Tuesday afternoon following reports of an explosion, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including bomb squads from the Orange County sheriff and the FBI, responded to The Village at Tustin Legacy. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it responded to a “suspicious package." The FBI's Los Angeles Field Office also responded, which it does as a matter of routine for reported explosions, spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

Employees and visitors were evacuated from several businesses inside the shopping center, including Chipotle, said Eric Davidson, a spokesperson for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village.

Davidson did not have additional information, and representatives from Tustin police and the sheriff's department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shopping center includes restaurants, salons and gyms. Tustin is more than 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.