Wind-whipped California brush fire remains out of control and spreading 'dangerously fast'

A wind-whipped Southern California brush fire that exploded to 14,500 acres in less than 24 hours, destroying homes and prompting mass evacuations, remained out of control Thursday as Gov. Gavin Newsom rallied state and federal resources to battle the blaze.

The November fire came amid unseasonably warm temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings for Ventura and Los Angeles counties that are to remain in effect through at least Friday morning.

Ventura County remains under an "extremely critical" wildfire warning while firefighters struggle to gain an edge on the Mountain Fire, which had burned 14,187 acres and destroyed an undetermined number of homes since starting near the town of Camarillo around 9:41 a.m. PT Wednesday. The blaze was 0% contained Thursday morning.

Aerial footage from ABC Los Angeles station KABC showed what appeared to be row after row of destroyed homes in the towns Camarillo, Moorpark and Somis.

PHOTO: A firefighter prepares to douse flames while battling the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, in Santa Paula, Calif. (Noah Berger/AP)

Multiple people were taken to the hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, Ventura County emergency officials said. Some victims became trapped in their cars as they raced from the fast-moving flames, officials said.

"We do know we’ve lost homes, we do know we’ve had homes damaged, and we know of injuries but I do not have any counts," Officer Scott Dettorre, spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, told ABC News.

At least 14,000 people were ordered to evacuate, said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

PHOTO: Smoke and flames billow from the Mountain Fire in Santa Paula, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024. (David Swanson/Reuters)

Newsom announced on Wednesday that he has mobilized statewide resources to help battle the fire and has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make vital resources available to extinguish the fire.

The California Office of Emergency Services said it had prepositioned 48 pieces of firefighting equipment, nine helicopters and over 100 personnel in 19 counties across California in advance of dangerous fire weather forecast in many parts of coastal and inland California.

PHOTO: Smoke and flames billow from the Mountain Fire in Santa Paula, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024. (David Swanson/Reuters)

"This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and threatening lives," Newsom said in a statement. "State resources have been mobilized to protect communities, and this federal support from the Biden-Harris Administration will give state and local firefighters the resources they need to save lives and property as they continue battling this aggressive fire."

The Mountain Fire is one of two wind-driven fires that broke out in Southern California, leading the NWS to issue a rare red flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties alerting of an "extreme fire risk" from Malibu into the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, where winds could gust near 100 mph.

"A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind event will bring widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday," according to the NWS warning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

PHOTO: Fire Danger - Latest Alerts and Wind Gusts Map (ABC News)

Due to extreme wind conditions, fixed-wing aircraft are unable to assist in firefighting efforts, according to the Ventura Fire Department, which said ground crews, helicopters and mutual aid resources are "actively working to protect lives and property."

Broad Fire

A second wildfire erupted in Los Angeles County's Malibu area Wednesday -- named the Broad Fire -- and has burned at least 50 acres southwest of South Malibu Canyon Road and the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, according to CAL Fire.

The fire was 15% contained Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

PHOTO: A firefighting helicopter makes drop over the Mountain Fire in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2024. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

Local fire officials have warned residents to prepare for potential evacuations and the PCH has been closed in both directions between Webb Way and Corral Canyon.

Santa Ana wind conditions

Named after Southern California's Santa Ana Canyon, the region's Santa Ana winds bring blustery, dry and warm wind that blows out of the desert, drying out vegetation and increasing wildfire danger.

The long-duration Santa Ana wind event was expected to peak late Wednesday, becoming moderate on Thursday, then tailing off to light offshore winds on Friday.

PHOTO: A firefighter walks on a path engulfed in smoke and embers as high winds push the Mountain Fire in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

Northeast winds moving 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected across the canyons and passes of Southern California, with higher winds in the more wind-prone areas.

Another surge of wind is expected to peak through Thursday morning with widespread northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph before weakening considerably by Thursday afternoon.

