Southern Charm's Austen Kroll on his 'normal' relationship, season 10 and where he stands with Lindsay Hubbard

Austen Kroll shared how refreshing it feels to experience a more "normal" romantic relationship with Audrey Pratt in the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

Known for his rollercoaster love life on the Charleston-based reality series, the 37-year-old has openly navigated relationships and friendships, sometimes resulting in drama.

Since joining the cast in 2017, Kroll’s romantic entanglements have included a complicated history with co-star Madison LeCroy, 34, and a memorable rivalry with Shep Rose, 44, over Chelsea Meissner, 39.

Most recently, the Hayu star stirred things up again in 2023 when he admitted to kissing Taylor Ann Green, 30, while still in contact with ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers, 32.

Reflecting on his journey, Kroll told The Standard while in London for Hayu FanFest that season 10 introduces a more grounded relationship to the reality TV fold.

He shared: “You’ll see this season that I am dating someone, and it's very, you know, normal, and I say that in the best and kindest way possible, it's really refreshing.”

The reality TV star pictured at the inaugural Hayu FanFest (Getty Images)

Outside of Southern Charm, Kroll's romantic life extended to Winter House, where he had a fling with fan favorite Ciara Miller, 28.

Though they broke things off due to the distance, Miller hadn’t moved on by the time Kroll joined Summer House in 2021, leading to a flirty reunion that sparked tensions when he shared a kiss with Lindsay Hubbard, who he had a fling with in 2018.

This led to an explosive love triangle that played out across the seasons, culminating in a memorable confrontation during Summer House's season 6 reunion.

When asked if he thought his relationships would have turned out differently without the scrutiny of reality TV, Kroll responded: “It's a tough question to answer, right? Because I can't definitively be like, ‘oh, you know, this totally would have’.

“I do think that however bad or good that things have happened for me in the past, that it was all meant to happen, to be right in this position that I am in life at the moment, and filming season 10, which you'll get to see, and it all just is a way to to get here.

“And that's the way that I'm forcing myself to look at it,” he continued.

“It's not like, ‘oh, man, I could have done this differently and done that.’ I can think that way to move forward in the future, to not make the same mistakes.

“But everything, it's so cheesy, happens for a reason, and I couldn't be happier, I guess, in a weird sort of way.”

Kroll pictured with Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House (Bravo)

While Kroll moved on, Hubbard eventually found love with Summer House costar Carl Radke, although the two called off their engagement in 2023.

Hubbard, 38, has since announced she’s expecting her first child with New York-based doctor Turner Kufe, and she's kept details about her relationship with him private.

Kroll recently reconnected with the pregnant reality TV star in New York, saying: “I hadn't seen her in ages. And, I mean, I basically haven't talked to her much other than, like, congratulations.

He added about respecting Hubbard’s want to keep her partner out of the public eye: “I didn't ask her questions. I wasn't pressing her. It was very obvious that she wanted to be private about who the father is and all this stuff.

“So, she saw that I was in the city, and she reached out and was like, 'do you want to come and touch my belly?' I was like, 'I kind of do, yeah.' And so, we met up.

Kroll wrapped up his thoughts on Hubbard's news with excitement, even adding that he felt her baby kick. As Southern Charm enters another season, it’s clear that Kroll is embracing a new chapter in his own life and relationships, and fans are eager to see where it leads.

