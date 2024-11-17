Southern Charm's Craig Conover opens up about Shep Rose friendship and possible New York move

Craig Conover has teased how his relationship with Shep Rose unfolds in the upcoming season of Southern Charm, set to air this December.

The two had their fair share of clashes during season nine, with Shep also grappling with the fallout of his split from Taylor Ann Green and facing personal challenges, including a pivotal moment at BravoCon 2023.

During the reunion, Shep acknowledged the need to reevaluate his relationship with alcohol. Although Craig offered his support on this journey, he also felt it necessary to create some distance.

With the new series on the horizon, fans have been curious about the current state of their friendship. Addressing their relationship, Craig told The Standard that viewers will witness "a new, different side of Shep" as he works to "figure out what he wants" and whether he was truly happier in a relationship.

“Shep is Shep,” Craig added. “And like, I love him, but if we spend too much time with each other, like we're gonna fight. But we love each other, you know?

“But like, Charleston's a small town and I mean, but that's what is fun about Southern charm, is that we like figure out a way to work through it. And you'll get to take that journey with us this year.”

The Sewing Down South founder admitted that “no one's going to be disappointed” with the upcoming season – and admitted that “accountability” is a “big part” of the show this time around as the stars navigate life in their 30s.

“Accountability is a huge part of this season,” he explained. “It took me years, but I’ve been working on owning my actions instead of blaming others. The show acts like a mirror—you can’t hide from yourself. That can push you in a good direction or a bad one, depending on how you deal with it.”

As fans gear up for the upcoming episodes, many are also curious about Craig's personal life, particularly whether he plans to relocate to New York to be closer to his girlfriend of three years, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

But for now, it seems both Southern Charm and Summer House fans may have to wait for answers on that front.

“There's so many long distance relationships out there,” he shared. “There's so many people that have to leave for work for a month or two a time that we're completely okay with just being, ‘this is us trying to figure out a long distance relationship’.

Craig pictured with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

“It's funny when you're filmed, and I understand it, because, like, I love TV, so I want to see the next like episode, I want to see the next chapter, but we really want this to work, and it's we think we found like the love of our life, and that's a choice we can either, you know, rush these very important decisions or just take it day-by-day, and we try our best to live for today and tomorrow, and not let the unknown of the future mess us up.

“Because, yes, obviously when we have kids, we're going to have to figure out where we're going to live. I don't want to leave Charleston. She doesn't want to leave New York, but that's something that I think I'd rather work out with her than someone I don't love as much as her.

“And right now, we get to share that time, and New York City and Charleston are both wonderful places, and they're an hour apart, and so it just works.

“I don't think we'll have an answer to the moving question for a long time.”

