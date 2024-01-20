Southern Chiefs' Organization launches Sixties Scoop awareness campaign

A First Nations advocacy group has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the legacy and the impacts of the Sixties Scoop.

This week, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) announced the launch of the new education and awareness campaign, “Stronger Than the Scoop.”

“We often talk about resilience when it comes to our peoples, and that certainly applies to those who survived the Sixties Scoop,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release announcing the campaign.

The Sixties Scoop was a period of decades in which policies were enacted in Canada that allowed the child welfare system to take Indigenous children from their families, and place them into homes with predominantly non-Indigenous families. It’s estimated that over approximately three decades between the 1950s and the 1980s as many as 20,000 Indigenous children in Canada were taken from their families and fostered or adopted out.

According to Daniels, the system was predicated on what he called a “racist idea” that Indigenous families were not qualified to raise their own children.

“The Sixties Scoop was another dark chapter in what was an epidemic of First Nations child apprehensions, starting with residential schools,” Daniels said. “We need to acknowledge the systemic harm and generational trauma that was caused.”

SCO says the campaign includes a Survivor’s Healing Gathering that was held in Winnipeg this week, upcoming workshops and sharing circles, and enhancements to existing programs and services for survivors.

Daniels also called on all Manitobans to educate themselves about the Sixties Scoop and its impacts on First Nations communities.

“I call on everyone who now shares this land to learn about the Sixties Scoop, about the devastating effects it had on our peoples, and to help us ensure that we do everything we can to help those impacted,” Daniels said.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

