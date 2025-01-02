Southern Hospitality Season 3 trailer

The Queen of King Street, Leva Bonaparte, and her staff – Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Maddi Reese and Emmy Sharrett – are back for an unforgettable summer of work, play and debauchery. Familiar faces Mia Alario, Will Kulp and Grace Lilly also return, joined by new hires Molly Moore, Michols Peña, Lake Rucker and Austin Stephan.

Southern Hospitality Season 3 premieres on Jan. 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Hayu in Canada

Video Transcript

Las Vegas.

What happened last night?

You promise that you'll always be a hunk of burning love.

Yeah, uh-huh, you promise that you're always keeping all sugar.

Yes It gives me great pleasure to pronounce you partners for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where do you want This season on Southern Hospitality.

Like God, oh my God, holy.

It's my girl.

You know, I did the ayahuasca ceremony and like had like this like come to Jesus moment.

Where I was like talking with Jesus.

If you told me last summer the 4 of us would be on a double date, I would have, yeah.

Oh, that's gonna be a great summer.

Lake started working at Republic a couple months ago and I mean it didn't take me long to notice her.

Damn Lake.

We're going to introduce you guys to the new AGM.

Holy this guy is hot.

take the cake on.

You are acting out of pocket.

I guess I'm just tired of watching the show.

I don't like Molly.

Oh, sorry to disturb you.

Molly is an insecure bitch.

That's what I Be a good person.

Relax.

We can go tit for tat.

Talk to me privately.

I'm your best friend, you're not.

I don't know, I'm in love with you, dude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently it's common knowledge that this law school that this man is something multiple people.

It was one night and I'm like, who am I to judge?

I have gotten drunk and I didn't mean see them, you over.

I beg you.

Thank you very much.