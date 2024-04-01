Southern Illinois man acquitted in son’s death while case remains open against mother

A 22-year-old Pinckneyville man has been acquitted of all charges filed against him in connection with the death of his infant son while charges remain pending against the child’s mother.

Logan Hutchings was acquitted of three counts of first-degree murder Thursday during a bench trial conducted by a judge, according to Perry County court records.

On June 12, 2022, Illinois State Police were contacted by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Pinckneyville Police to investigate injuries sustained by a 3-month-old child, according to a news release from Illinois State Police when Hutchings was charged last year.

The boy had been admitted to a St. Louis hospital with a skull fracture and multiple fractures to his ribs and died on June 14, 2022, police said.

“This is a massive relief for Mr. Hutchings and his family,” said Hutchings’ defense attorney, Matthew Benson, of DuQuoin in a statement. “Logan maintained his innocence from the first time he came into my office.”

Sophia Kelly, 22, of Pinckneyville faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. Her next court date is scheduled for May 1, according to Perry County court records.

Hutchings and Kelly were arrested and charged in April 2023.