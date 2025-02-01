Southern Maryland hunters rally after tragic crash of Flight 5342

In the wake of a devastating helicopter plane crash at DCA involving eight men from Southern Maryland, the local community is showing just how strong it is. The victims, some of whom were returning from a hunting trip, were aboard Flight 5342. When news of the tragedy spread through the close-knit Southern Maryland and Hunting communities. With the loss felt deeply, families and friends are rallying together to ensure the grieving families know they’re not alone. Tommy Howes, a board member of the organization "Huntin with Jacob" and a father, shared the shock and disbelief many are feeling. “Shocked. Amazing how does that happen?” Howes said as he processed the loss of his friends and neighbors. The hunting community, in particular, is feeling the loss deeply. “It’s incredibly tight, the community is very small. About 6% of people actually buy a license each year, and in the waterfowl hunting communities, it’s even smaller than that,” Howes explained. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/southern-maryland-strong-hunters-rally-after-tragic-crash-of-flight-5342