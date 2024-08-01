Southern Ontario children's camp removes names of Nazi officers from monument after backlash

The Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society has taken down the names of the Nazi officers that were showcased on this monument since the early 1980s after receiving community backlash. (Lia Hess/Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society - image credit)

A children's camp in Elora, Ont., has removed the names of Nazi officers from one of its monuments after receiving backlash from the community.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, an organization that specializes in Holocaust education, recently came across a picture of the monument with the names of the officers. Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, senior director of policy and advocacy, said the organization did its own research on the men, uncovering their Nazi past.

The centre said all of the four names on the monument — Alfons Rebane, Harald Riipalu, Paul Maitla and Harald Nugiseks — were members of the Waffen-SS, a combat branch of the Nazis' paramilitary Schutzstaffel (SS) organization.

The Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society received backlash online after the centre made a post about the monument and the story was picked up by local media outlets.

Monument has been up since 1980s

The camp confirmed the names of fallen Estonian military leaders had been showcased on the Swords Monument in Elora since it was erected in the early 1980s.

The names of the Waffen-SS members were recently been removed, but the monument is still in place.

Lia Hess, chair of the board of the Estonian Summer Camp Society, said in an emailed statement to CBC News that the monument was installed by Estonian war veterans who came to Canada as refugees in the 1940s and 1950s.

"The Estonian and Jewish communities share a common hatred and disgust of all totalitarian and oppressive regimes," Hess said in her statement.

"The Estonian summer camp does not now and has never honoured Nazi collaborators and our children have never been indoctrinated into worshipping Nazi leaders as alleged."

She added that the campers also commemorate Black Ribbon Day, which is formally recognized by the European Union and Canada as a day of remembrance for victims of Stalinism and Nazism.

This plaque at the bottom of the Swords Monument includes an excerpt from the 19th-century epic poem by Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald, considered to be the cornerstone of Estonia's national literature. It translates to: "like a brave protective wall, we will defend our homeland".

"Flowers were placed in remembrance at the base of this plaque, like one who grieves at a grave. We are remembering those that died and the importance of defending our independent country, language, traditions and customs," Hess's statement says.

"The Estonian-Canadian community always encourages dialogue and ongoing communication between all other communities to come to a better understanding of who we are and what we value."

Understanding the history

Eva Plach, an associate professor of history at Wilfrid Laurier University, said that when the Swords Monument was erected decades ago, Estonia was still a part of the Soviet Union and its people were fighting for independence.

"What always needs to be remembered in this region is that kind of active military resistance to the Soviet Union often meant collaboration with Nazi Germany," Plach said, explaining how Rebane and Riipalu could have once been celebrated within the Estonian community while also being a part of the Nazi military.

Pictures from the Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society's Facebook page show both kids and adults laying wreaths and hosting ceremonies at the Swords Monument while the names of the Nazi officers were still on display.

After the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was formally dissolved as a sovereign state, Estonia, the Baltic States and other countries "were trying to rewrite or understand better" their Second World War histories, Plach said.

"They were looking for nationalist heroes. They were looking for feel-good nationalist stories, where it was really difficult to find those stories and it was complicated, too."

But Plach said it's now 2024 and someone, at some point since then, should have thought about the names etched on the monument.

"I do find it irresponsible that this monument continued to exist through all these many years. Did nobody think to look up these names or were they just choosing to ignore what they did?"

Centre's aim was to start dialogue

Kirzner-Roberts said the centre never wanted the names to be removed from the monument.

"Our hope from the very beginning, from the first moment that we confirmed that there was a monument for Nazi collaborators at this camp, was to facilitate some type of dialogue and reconciliation with the camp community, not just simply erase the evidence."

She added the centre believes the camp needs to do more to own up to the fact Nazi officers were actively being celebrated on the camp's property for decades before only recently receiving backlash.

A handful of pictures on the Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society Facebook page show the Swords Monument with fresh wreaths or flowers at its base.

"I can't believe that in 2024 I have to say this, but there is no justification for perpetrating a genocide as the Nazis did," Kirzner-Roberts said.

"I also fail to see any real justification for teaching children in Canada today that Nazis are veterans who fought so hard ... and were people worthy of honour."