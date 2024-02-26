Southern rail and Thameslink suffer 'major signalling fault' with travel delays expected

Southern rail and Thameslink services suffered a "major signalling fault" - meaning delays are likely for some commuters.

Around 4am on Monday morning both Southern rail and Thameslink warned their customers they had suffered a "major signalling fault" on their networks and "no trains" would be running until further notice.

Passengers were warned "do not travel".

Shortly before 7am, Southern updated customers saying there would be delays between Redhill and Tonbridge.

They later said "fault has now been completley rectified and services will run through the area as normal".

Thameslink is yet to update customers on its fault this morning.

