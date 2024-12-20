Southern Water customers cut off for 48 hours still getting good value for money, boss insists

A bottled water station at Asda in Totton where residents went to collect water - Ben Mitchell/PA

Thousands of Southern Water customers who were left without water for 48 hours are still getting value for money, the provider’s boss has insisted.

A supply fault meant 58,000 properties across Hampshire faced the fourth significant outage in two years.

Homes in and around Southampton, as well as parts of the New Forest, were finally put back on supply by the early hours of Friday morning, the firm said.

The disruption caused more than 20 schools to close, tankers required at University Hospital Southampton and lengthy queues for bottled water.

The latest supply issue comes after Thursday’s announcement from industry regulator, Ofwat, revealing Southern Water customers will face a 53 per cent increase to their bills – the highest increase across England and Wales.

Tim McMahon said that water bills have been going down over the past ten years in real terms, but money was needed to invest in the company - BBC

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if customers were getting “value for money”, Tim McMahon, the managing director of water at Southern Water, said: “Absolutely.”

“When you look at the water sector in the UK, we are half the price of Western Europe.

“If you look at bills over the last 10 years they’ve been going down in real terms.

“What should have happened is, there should have been gradual increases over the last 10 years. We should have been getting that money sooner, so we could have invested sooner.

“I can only apologise to the customers who have been impacted – some of the stories are very challenging and distressing.”

He said due to the number of customers affected, it was always going to be “very, very difficult to meet everyone’s needs”.

Mr McMahon said the firm “missed” some vulnerable customers with water deliveries or took a long time to reach them.

Asked how he could justify the bill increase, while customers suffered such frequent issues, he added: “That’s why we need the money.

“We need the money to stop these incidents occurring.

“The water sector is a complicated picture and all I can say is we’re working very, very hard to improve the position we’re in.”