Southern Right Whale and Calf Grace Patagonia's Shores

A southern right whale and her calf were recently seen off the coast of Patagonia’s Valdes Peninsula in Argentina.

Filmed by nature photographer Timothy Dhalleine, this footage shows the pair’s fins near Playa Doradillo, with drone shots offering a breathtaking view of the mother and calf swimming together.

According to the Argentine government, the peninsula is one of the world’s few nature sanctuaries where southern right whales gather annually to mate, give birth, and nurse. Credit: Timothy Dhalleine via Storyful

Video Transcript

Antes.

No perdamos la sepultura en este momento.

No habr po por eso a s. Ahora no tomamos las estructuras en este momento, no la ciudad Po por eso.