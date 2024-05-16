Southgate Council Digest

PERFECT WATER RESULTS

The Dundalk drinking water system received a report with a Final Inspection Report of 100 percent and a Risk Rating of zero percent.

The review by the Ministry of the Environment covered Sept. 20, 2022 to Feb. 29, 2024.

There were no Non-Compliance items, and no actions required.

ON-FARM SHOPS

A site plan was approved for a property a 100-acre property on Road 12. The Zoning Bylaw Amendment for the dry industrial use was passed last fall. The application was for land on Southgate Road 12 (Minerva Sherk).

PROVINCE CHANGING RULES ON HOUSING AGAIN

Ontario is asking for comments – and Southgate will provide some – on the latest round of changes affecting housing.

Planner Bill White asked council to endorse his comments on Bill 185, which it did. These included objecting to the province taking the right to appeal from third parties in planning decisions.

“Southgate is certainly doing its job and more to create housing,” he commented.

Mr. White picked up on frustrations of some council members with aspects of the new subdivision builds in Dundalk, including price points and the relative lack of multi-unit builds.

He called some of the issues “the growing pains that any community will deal with”.

BYLAW & CANINE CONTROL

Council passed the bylaw approving the agreement with Municipal Support Services for Canine Control and After Hours By-law Services.

Employees of Municipal Services were added as bylaw officers, for canine control and after-hours bylaw enforcement.

The company will be impounding dogs found in Southgate at Bonnieview Kennels at 6710 Hwy 89 Mount Forest.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald