Southport attacker’s ricin killed my cat, neighbour claims

Jo Jo had to be put down at the vet

A neighbour of the Southport killer says the ricin produced by Axel Rudakubana poisoned her cat.

Caroline McDonald, 50, was left heartbroken when her nine-year-old cat Jo Jo died less than 24 hours after police found him in a forensics tent.

Detectives found ricin, a biological toxin, during a search of Rudakubana’s home in early August that presented “a low risk to the public”, Merseyside Police said.

Twenty-eight days after police first discovered the substance, a plain-clothed officer warned Mrs McDonald that her cat “kept going into the forensic tent and possibly got into the house”.

The next day, Jo Jo was rushed to the vet after he began foaming from the mouth and had a seizure, Mrs McDonald said. He was then euthanised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph can also reveal Rudakubana broke into his former school and tried to attack fellow pupils with a hockey stick after he was expelled for carrying a knife.

Rudakubana was permanently excluded from the Range High School in Formby after he was caught with a blade in the classroom when he was aged 13.

He was sent to a pupil referral unit in Lancashire but returned to his former school armed with a weapon and a “hit list” of students he wanted to attack.

Pupils were locked in their classrooms during the incident and Rudakubana was only prevented from causing serious injury when he was physically tackled to the ground by the headmaster.

The incident happened years before Rudakubana carried out the Southport attacks after preparing the biological toxin ricin.

On Monday Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murder of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in a knife attack in Southport on July 29.

L:R Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - Merseyside Police

He also pleaded guilty to production of a biological toxin and a terror charge relating to the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual.

‘The police lied to us’

Speaking from her home in Banks, Southport, Mrs McDonald claimed she was lied to by police, who assured her that nothing toxic was found at the terrorist’s home next door.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: “I’m angry that the police lied to us. They sent an inspector round to the house and lied to my face saying there was nothing toxic or hazardous found next door - that was an outright lie.

“It might have a low risk to a human, but it wasn’t a low risk to my cat. We would have kept the cats in if they had been honest. That’s what annoys me, there’s not been an apology.

“I believe the police have been keeping information detrimental to our health from us and on the balance of probability my cat has been poisoned due to the chemical risk next door..to which he was exposed to by entering the forensic tent and house.”

Health officials said the risk of the ricin found to the public and emergency workers was low. It is toxic when inhaled, ingested, or injected.

As few as five to 10 micrograms per kilogram can be lethal. No toxicology report was carried out on Jo Jo.

‘Rudakubana had hit list’

Describing the attempted attack on his former classmates years previously, one described how the teenager had borne a grudge after his expulsion from high school and appeared to be hunting down students he blamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Because he was an ex-student a teacher had let him into the building thinking he was still at the school. He came in with a hockey stick and was running around the corridors trying to beat everyone up. He had a hit list of people he didn’t like and wanted to hurt.”

Another pupil added: “All the teachers were closing the doors and not letting anyone out of the lessons.

“He ran down to the language block and he was trying to find [a boy] specifically, I think, with a hockey stick, and he was trying to attack him with it. So then our headteacher had to jump on him and kind of escort him out.”

A third friend said: “We were walking around the corridors and the next minute, you know, I just saw a big bright yellow coat running towards me. And then he went to hit [a boy] over the head with the stick.

“But luckily the headteacher tackled him to the ground and then he was just on the floor with the headteacher on top of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was a warning sign of his unpredictable nature and the extreme violence to come and there are growing questions about whether more could have been done to address his spiralling behaviour.

A court sketch of Rudakubana appearing via video link from Belmarsh prison at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Rudakubana was stopped from travelling to his former school by his father the week before he carried out the Southport attack.

On 22 July, Rudakubana booked a taxi from his home in Banks, Lancashire, to the Range High School in Formby.

He was dressed in the same clothes he would wear on the day of the Southport killings – a green sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a surgical mask over his face.

But when the taxi arrived at his home his father, Alphonse Rudakubana, ran out of the family home and pleaded with the driver not to take him.

An argument ensued but Rudakubana was eventually persuaded to get out of the taxi and go back inside.

Born in Cardiff in 2006, Rudakubana’s parents, Alphonse and Laetitia, had moved to the UK four years earlier from their native Rwanda.

His father worked as a taxi driver while his mother had a job at Cardiff University’s school of dentistry.

He had an older brother and a former neighbour in the Welsh capital described the family as quiet and respectable but said the boys tended to be “boisterous”.

Alphonse was a keen student of Shotokan karate and encouraged Axel to train in the hope the Japanese martial art would instil some discipline.

But the youngster showed little interest. Chico Mbakwe, an instructor in Cardiff, said: “He would come and do grading and his father would take him home. I can’t even really remember the boy but can vaguely remember the dad.”

‘Choir Boy’

When Axel was aged six, the family relocated from South Wales to the Southport area, eventually settling into a semi-detached property in a quiet cul-de-sac in the suburb of Banks.

The family were devout Christians and Rudakubana’s parents and brother worshipped at an evangelical church close to where the attack took place.

On her WhatsApp account, rather than a photograph, his mother has an image featuring a verse from the Old Testament about how God will protect his followers from attack.

Neighbours said they “kept themselves to themselves”.

Often Axel could be heard singing loudly through the walls earning him the nickname “Choir Boy”.

Local church leaders said as he got older Rudakubana stopped joining his family at Sunday gatherings and took no part in their religious activities.

They expressed complete shock and horror at his actions.

A source at the church told The Telegraph: “The Rudakubana family have been devastated following this terrible incident. We have had no contact with them since Axel was arrested and charged.

“As a church, we continue to pray for peace and healing for all those impacted by the tragic events that took place in Southport and in our nation beyond.”

‘He wasn’t a normal theatre kid’

Classmates of Rudakubana described him as being quite isolated and said he did not have a large circle of friends growing up.

When he was aged around 10, his parents enrolled him in a drama workshop which would meet on weekends and staged a number of productions.

But one of those who attended alongside Rudakubana said he was unlike many of the other children there as he did not seem particularly interested in the performing arts.

The former friend said he got the impression his parents had made him attend in the hope that he would make some new friends.

He told The Telegraph: “I was in the same group as him. He was quite quiet. I think it was more him trying to branch out and meet kids in the community … he was enjoying it but you know, with musical theatre kids … they’re very extroverted, he wasn’t, he was very quiet. He got involved but he was a lot quieter.”

The boy’s father added: “He wasn’t a normal theatre kid. He wasn’t pushing for main leads and stuff like that.”

He said while Rudakubana did not really talk about his family much he did mention that they were originally from Rwanda.

The youngsters took part in musical theatre, made their own short films and even appeared in a West End production.

“It was just working in groups collaborating with people, they’d have a musical every year, like a big production and that would sometimes get done with other groups.

“He went to one in London in the West End. That was a musical theatre production. It was at the Shaftesbury Theatre. The one where Motown was being shown.”

He also appeared in a short production for BBC Children in Need appearing as a junior Dr Who.

In the video, the then 11-year-old starred alongside four child actors dressed as other incarnations of the Doctor.

At the time, Rudakubana had worked with Ology Kids Casting based in Ormskirk, Lancashire, close to Southport.

Neighbours in Southport claimed as he got older Rudakubana became more withdrawn and isolated and said there had been several police incidents.

One local said: “Social services were not allowed to go into the home without police presence, they obviously had some idea of his character. I just think it is a massive failure for social services, yet again the system has failed.”