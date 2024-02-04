Southport: Boy still recovering months after zorb lifted by gust

A boy who was in an inflatable zorb which was lifted by a sudden gust of wind is still recovering from injuries eight months after the incident.

The nine-year-old "flew above the trees" at the Southport Food and Drink Festival last June.

He has since had many operations and "a full recovery will take some time", the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

Their investigators added they would take "no further action" but "technical guidance will be published".

HSE inspector Roger Clarke said: "There are very specific lessons to take away relating to the mechanism of 'walk on water balls'."

Zorbing involves participants in a rolling transparent plastic ball (stock image)

Witnesses said there had been "a sudden strong gust of wind" when two zorbs - each containing a child - were lifted into the air at the event on 4 June.

The nine-year-old boy was seriously injured, while the other child was unharmed.

First aid responders from St John Ambulance provided assistance, before the boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

"The injured boy is making a gradual recovery, but it is clear that he is still affected by his injuries," Mr Clarke said.

"A full recovery will take some time."

A spokesperson for Sefton Council, which hosts the popular festival, said: "We are glad we have been able to assist the HSE's enquiry by providing any information available and look forward to seeing the new technical guidance when it is published."

