Southport dance teacher stabbed in back, arms and neck protecting children from attacker

Ms Lucas suffered multiple stab wounds by trying to protect the children - Instagram

A dance teacher who tried to shield children from the Southport knifeman was stabbed in the neck, arms and back, a family member has revealed.

Leanne Lucas has undergone life-saving surgery since the attack and is awake, but has not yet been told the full details about the casualties.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Aguiar, nine, were killed when a hooded man attacked a dance event in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Ms Lucas, 35, pushed two people into a storage room and tried to use her body to protect two children, suffering multiple stab wounds in the process, her cousin Chris Rimmer told The Times.

Paying tribute to her bravery, he described how Ms Lucas had “bent over two little girls” as the attacker rained down blows. “She put her arms up, all her arms are cut,” he said.

(L-R) Bebe King, Elise Dot Stancome and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were killed in the attack - Merseyside Police

Mr Rimmer, 41, was told of his cousin’s heroics by friends in the ambulance service. He said she had undergone life-saving surgery but sounded “broken” when talking to loved ones.

“She was just worried about everyone else, I don’t think she’s worried about herself,” he said. “She’s not self-conscious, if that makes sense. She always thinks about everyone else before herself.”

He described his cousin as a “top girl” and said her actions were all the more heroic because “she’s tiny and she’s as thin as a rake”.

Pauline Bennett, Ms Lucas’ aunt, added: “She’s only tiny, she wouldn’t have stood a chance against a man with a knife, but she just wanted to protect those children.

“I can’t imagine what she would have been thinking when he came through the door. It all happened so quickly, she just did what she could.”

The family spoke to Ms Lucas over the phone at around 4pm on Tuesday, but Mr Rimmer said they had received few updates since then.

“Everyone thinks we’re getting told things but we’re not. We’re just sat here waiting like everyone else,” he said.

Describing false information posted online, he said: “We got told she’d passed away, it was all over Facebook. Someone put it up with a picture of the three little girls.”

Mr Rimmer attended a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but said the family was dismayed by the violence that erupted following it when a mob of far-Right rioters attacked police officers and a local mosque.