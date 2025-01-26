Southport killer has not been attacked in prison despite social media rumours

Mr Justice Goose, who sentenced Rudakubana, expressed frustration that he could not hand the triple killer a whole-life order - Merseyside Police/AFP

The Southport attacker has not been attacked in prison despite rumours on social media claiming he had been.

A voice note which claimed Axel Rudakubana had been attacked by two inmates at HMP Manchester began circulating on social media yesterday.

The rumours come just three days after the 18-year-old was jailed for at least 52 years for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last July.

The audio files were widely shared on X, formerly Twitter.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “I can confirm that reports of Axel Rudakubana being attacked in prison are inaccurate. He has not been attacked.”

Axel Rudakubana murdered Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last July - Merseyside Police

Mr Justice Goose, who sentenced Rudakubana, expressed frustration that he could not hand the triple killer a whole-life order because he was 17 when he carried out the attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentence led to calls for a change in the law to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to be given whole-life orders, which mean a prisoner can never be released.

Levi Bellfield, Milly Dowler’s killer, and serial killers Lucy Letby and Rose West are among those serving such a sentence.

Lord Macdonald, the former director of public prosecutions, the victims’ families, Patrick Hurley, the Southport MP, and Kemi Badenoch were among those who called for the law to be changed in exceptional circumstances.

Yvette Coooper, the Home Secretary, and Patrick Hurley, Southport’s MP, kneel at tribute to the victims of the Southport killings - James Speakman/PA

However, on Friday the Prime Minister ruled out such a move. His spokesman said this was because Sir Keir would abide by the UN convention on children’s rights.

Downing Street also indicated that Lord Hermer, the Attorney General, had advised against extending whole-life orders to children, saying the Government “takes our commitment to international law seriously”.

The spokesman said: “We share the public’s disgust at these barbaric crimes and the desire for this vile offender never to be on our streets again.”