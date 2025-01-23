Southport killer said he wanted to stab someone – but police didn’t arrest him

Axel Rudakubana has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 52 years - MERSEYSIDE POLICE/AFP via Getty Images

The Southport attacker was not arrested by police two years before he carried out the killings despite him saying “he wanted to poison people and stab someone”.

At the time, Axel Rudakubana had already been referred to the Government’s Prevent counter-extremism programme for making comments about US school shootings and researching the London Bridge terror attack.

At his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, the 18-year-old was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 52 years, for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

The three girls were killed during a 15-minute long attack by the then 17-year-old at a Taylor Swift-themed event on July 29 last year.

In court, details of Rudakubana’s past were laid out in full for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2019, he contacted Childline and asked: “What should I do if I want to kill somebody?”

He said he was being bullied by someone at the Range High School in Formby, whom he hated. He said he wanted to kill them and he admitted he had taken a knife to school.

When asked why he had done so, he replied: “To use it.”

He was spoken to by police, who also spoke to the school, and officers made a vulnerable child referral to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (Mash).

He was excluded from the school and transferred to the specialist Acorns School in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

In December 2019, he returned to the Range High School and attacked a pupil with a hockey stick. He also had a kitchen knife in his backpack.

Rudakubana was arrested, charged and taken to court, where he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article. He was sentenced to a youth referral order, which he completed.

Weapons seized at Rudakubana’s home after the Southport attack - Merseyside Police/PA

Later that month, the first of three referrals was made to Prevent regarding comments he had made about a mass shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

An assessment concluded that the then 13-year-old had vulnerabilities but that there was no obvious extremist ideology present. No further action was taken.

In February 2021, a fellow pupil at Rudakubana’s school spotted a concerning social media post he had made about former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and Prevent was contacted again. An assessment was made, but once again his file was closed.

Two months later in April 2021, a third and final Prevent referral was made after Rudakubana’s teacher noticed he had two internet browsers open detailing the London Bridge terror attack.

Prevent gathered information but the case was closed once more.

On November 5 2021, police were called after Rudakubana became distressed when a stranger knocked at the door of the family home in Banks, Lancashire.

He calmed down and his parents contacted police to advise that no intervention or attendance was required. Police officers made a vulnerable child referral to the Mash.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar died after being stabbed by Rudakubana - Merseyside Police

Days later, on November 30, police were called following an argument in which Rudakubana had kicked his father and caused damage to his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father did not want to prosecute his son and the police officer supported the decision. Officers again made a vulnerable child referral to the Mash.

On March 17 2022, Rudakubana’s mother called the police to report him missing after he left the house while his parents were out. He was found on a bus after the driver called police when he refused to pay his fare.

When officers arrived, Rudakubana was compliant, left the bus and then disclosed that he was in possession of a knife which was found during a subsequent search.

Despite him having a previous conviction for assault and possession of a knife, Rudakubana was taken home and placed in the care of his parents.

He said that he wanted to stab someone so that he would get into trouble and his TikTok account, which contained embarrassing videos that he was unable to delete, would be closed down by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted he had also thought about poisoning people and had tried to make poison for the same reason.

Officers gave advice to his mother regarding securing knives in the home and, owing to the concern about his behaviour, officers then made a vulnerable child referral to the Mash.

On May 14 2022, Rudakubana’s father called police reporting that his son’s behaviour had “escalated” after being denied access to a computer. Officers attended and his parents asked for assistance to help cope with him.

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre in Southport following the knife attack - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In mitigation for Rudakubana at his sentencing, Stanley Reiz KC, said: “His time in primary school and the first two years of secondary school were unremarkable.

“Something changed in him when he reached the age of 13. In October 2019, he made a plea for help to Childline.

“He was struggling to manage the homicidal thoughts he had towards a bully at school.

“He was soon after excluded from school and mainstream education. He never settled at any other school following his transfer. Efforts to support him were unsuccessful. He became more detached and reclusive.”

Sentencing Rudakubana, Mr Justice Goose said that had he been 18 at the time of the attack, he “would have been impelled to impose a whole life term meaning he would never be released”.

He said that while it was “difficult to comprehend why it was done”, he was sure that Rudakubana had a “settled and determined intention to kill”.