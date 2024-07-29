Southport mass stabbing: Several children suffer knife injuries in 'major incident'

At least eight people, including young children, have been stabbed in Southport in scenes one witness described as like a “horror movie”.

Emergency services were called to a property in Hart Street at around 11.50am on Monday.

Eight people with “stab injuries” were taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said North West Ambulance Service. The exact ages of those injured have not yet been confirmed.

Merseyside Police confirmed a man had been detained and a knife seized in the seaside town, around 20 miles north of Liverpool.

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

(James Speakman/PA Wire)

“The mothers are coming here now and screaming,” he said. “It is like a scene from a horror movie.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Ryan Carney, who lives on Hart Street, said his brother had witnessed the incident, which he believed had taken place at a Taylor Swift themed event.

He said: "It's like a Taylor Swift club thing, it's on Facebook. Even yesterday or this morning they put out that it's sold out."

Eye-witness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he saw “seven to ten kids” injured outside a nursery.

He said: “They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.”

Police on Hart Street in Southport (James Speakman/PA Wire)

A witness told the BBC they saw one girl on a stretcher covered in blood following the attack.

Journalist Tim Johnson of Eye on Southport, who arrived at the scene around 20 minutes after the police had been called, said: “Her parents were running after her. It was horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.

"There were so many police cars. It was a mass of blue lights.

"I saw ambulance men and women in tears. People were in tears in the streets."

He told the broadcaster the attack took place at the Hope of Hart children's club.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he called police to an address in Hart Street behind which is The Hart Space studios.

One of the events listed at The Hart Space at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked the emergency services for their “swift and courageous response” to the “awful incident” in Southport after reports of multiple stabbings.

She told the Commons: “Before I respond to the first question, I want to simply say that I know the whole House will be concerned at the extremely serious incident that has taken place in Southport.

“All of our thoughts will be with the family and loved ones of those who are affected.

“I have been in contact with the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response.

“The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding and the House and the public will be updated in due course.”

The Prime Minister said he was being kept updated on the situation as it develops.

Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response.”

Police taped off Hart Street on Monday (July 29) (@ChauffeurWest/PA Wire)

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said its paramedics were responding to reports of “multiple stabbings”.

It said it had dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.

In a statement, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said: “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.

“The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.

“We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department if it is urgent.

“All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

(David Jack)

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital,” it said in a post on X.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

The force also issued an order barring drones and helicopters from flying over the crime scene without the explicit permission of officers.

Photos showed a major emergency response at the scene including police cars, ambulances and a fire engine, which were behind a police cordon on a residential street.

(David Jack)

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports coming from Merseyside Police.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today.

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected.

“My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community.

“The police have confirmed that an individual involved in the attack has now been detained.

“I am repeating the advice of the police to avoid the area whilst the police and ambulance teams support this incident.”

North West Air Ambulance Charity was also called to the stabbings in Southport on Monday.

In a statement on social media, the charity said: “Earlier today, we received a call to attend an incident in Southport.

“Our crew is working closely with the other agencies involved, including the police and North West Ambulance Service. Our priority is the wellbeing of those involved.

“We ask that people resist speculating about the incident and avoid posting images and videos online.

“We would encourage dashcam or mobile phone footage to be given to the police, as such material could prove vital in any ongoing investigation.”

Donna Jones, chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: "I am deeply concerned to hear about the major incident in Southport today.

“My thoughts are with the children and families injured. This incident is one that has shaken the community, not just in Southport but across the UK.”