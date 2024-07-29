Southport stabbing latest: Children among eight injured in knife attack as hospital declares major incident

A number of casualties have been reported after a stabbing in Southport (@ChauffeurWest/PA Wire)

Eight patients including children have been treated for stab injuries after police were called to a studio holding a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop in Southport.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street on Monday.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area around the street after the force was alerted to the incident at around 11.50am.

One woman who lives nearby told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that residents had warned each other on Whatsapp groups to lock their windows and doors following reports of a man “running around stabbing people.”

An eyewitness who saw “seven to ten kids” running from a nursery while bleeding.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

15:22 , Athena Stavrou

Great North Air Ambulance, which is based in Cumbria and the north east, said it responded to the stabbings in Southport on Monday.

In a statement, the charity said: “Earlier today, we responded to reports of a major incident in #Southport. Our doctor-led crew worked alongside @nwairambulance, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and other emergency services.

“We delivered advanced emergency care to one patient before accompanying them to hospital by road.”

(EPA)

Crowds gathered at scene

15:20 , Athena Stavrou

A large police cordon has been put up around the building on Hart Road, police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles can be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

A large and growing media presence with reporters, photographers and TV crews have assembled at the police tape.

Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances are also assembled a short distance away at a local school.

(James Speakman/PA Wire)

Eyewitness saw ‘seven to ten kids’ running from nursery while bleeding

15:17 , Athena Stavrou

Eye-witness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

Police called to pregnancy and baby class studio

15:16 , Athena Stavrou

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he called police to an address in Hart Street behind which is The Hart Space studios.

One of the events listed at The Hart Space at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11.

Southport business owner recalls huge emergency response

15:07 , Athena Stavrou

A Southport business owner has said locals could tell “something major had happened” on Hart Street due to the number of sirens.

Leigh Walton, who owns Yates Motor Engineers, told Sky News he could see the aftermath of the stabbings from his garage.

He said: “The first thing I knew was all the sirens going up and down the street, I could hear something major had happened.

“Then the police helicopters and multiple air ambulances, you could just tell it was something big, something major.”

Asked if there is concern among locals, Mr Walton added: “Yeah, there is.

“When the news reports came in that the male had been caught, the police reassured everyone there was no further risk to the public, that was a great relief.”

Latest pictures from the scene

14:58 , Athena Stavrou

(James Speakman/PA Wire)

(James Speakman/PA Wire)

(James Speakman/PA Wire)

‘Horrendous and deeply shocking news’ - Sir Keir Starmer

14:54 , Athena Stavrou

In a post on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident in Southport was “horrendous and deeply shocking”.

He said: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Mapped: Where did the major incident take place?

14:51 , Athena Stavrou

Home Secretary thanks emergency services in Commons

14:44 , Athena Stavrou

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has thanked the emergency services for their “swift and courageous response” to the “awful incident” in Southport after reports of multiple stabbings.

She told the Commons: “Before I respond to the first question, I want to simply say that I know the whole House will be concerned at the extremely serious incident that has taken place in Southport.

“All of our thoughts will be with the family and loved ones of those who are affected.

“I have been in contact with the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response.

“The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding and the House and the public will be updated in due course.”

Local parent says daughter ‘traumatised’ after being involved in attack

14:30 , Athena Stavrou

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

“She ran away and she’s safe.”

Home Secretary releases statement

14:29 , Athena Stavrou

Yvette Cooper has expressed her concern after a major in Southport has seen eight people - including children - be treated for stab wounds.

The Home Secretary wrote on X: “I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport. All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding.”

Local MP ‘deeply concerned’ by reports

14:26 , Athena Stavrou

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports coming from Merseyside Police.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today.

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected.

“My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community.

“The police have confirmed that an individual involved in the attack has now been detained.

“I am repeating the advice of the police to avoid the area whilst the police and ambulance teams support this incident.”

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital urges parents to only bring children for ‘urgent’ issues

14:17 , Athena Stavrou

In a statement, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said: “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.

“The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.

“We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department if it is urgent.

“All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

Local business owner describes ‘horror movie’ scene

14:05 , Athena Stavrou

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie.”

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added. “It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Children among eight stabbed

14:03 , Tara Cobham

Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene in Southport so far and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, North West Ambulance Service said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NWAS said: “North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is responding to a major incident following a call at 11.48am to Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings.

“We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

Merseyside Police’s full statement on incident

14:01 , Tara Cobham

“We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July.

“At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing.

“There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.

“Follow us for further updates.”

Multiple casualties reported in major incident as police detain man

14:00 , Tara Cobham

Multiple casualties have been reported in a major stabbing incident in Southport.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street on Monday.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area around the street after the force was alerted to the incident at around 11.50am.