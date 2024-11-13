Southport stabbing suspect appears in court accused of murdering three children and terror charge

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday class in Southport (Westminster Magistrates’ Court/Reuters)

A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering three children in a stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday but was not asked to enter any pleas to the 16 charges he faces.

Mr Rudakubana, 18, appeared from HMP Belmarsh, seated with a single prison officer behind him and holding his grey sweatshirt over his face with his left hand.

He did not speak as he was twice asked to identify himself as the hearing began, watched by around 20 family members of the victims sitting in the public gallery.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack (PA)

The defendant is charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder and possession of a knife over the 29 July attack.

He was later charged with the production of the biological toxin ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The attack has not been declared a terrorist incident because no terror motive has been established, police confirmed when they announced the further charges last month.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed in the incident, while nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar died from her injuries in hospital afterwards.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Axel Rudakubana at a previous hearing at Liverpool Crown Court (Liverpool Crown Court)

Mr Justice Goose told the court the defendant had chosen not to say anything and ordered a further preparatory hearing on 12 December.

The judge added: “It is important the court and the public know what the issues are in this trial and the 12 December hearing will allow that.”

A trial was set for 20 January next year and is expected to last four to six weeks.

Remanding him in custody, the judge said: “Mr Rudakubana can you hear me? Just raise your hand if you can hear me.” The defendant did not respond.

The judge continued: “Well I know you can hear me because the officer behind you said I can be heard. You are next required to attend on 12 December.

“Your trial will be listed for 20 January, with a time estimate of four to six weeks. Thank you.”

