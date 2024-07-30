Southport stabbing victims ‘will be in our hearts forever’, says school leader

The head of the school trust attended by two of the Southport stabbing victims said the girls “will be in our hearts forever”.

Endeavour Learning Trust chief executive David Clayton said “no words can do justice to what has happened here in Southport”, as he paid tribute to Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King.

The trust contains Churchtown Primary School in Southport, which nine-year-old Alice and six-year-old Bebe had both attended.

Churchtown Primary headteacher Jinnie Payne said the school had heard the “tragic news” with “great sadness”, describing the stabbings as an “atrocity”.

Natasha Sandland, the headteacher at Bebe’s school, described her as “one of our brightest and most wonderful shining stars”.

Farnborough Road Infant School headteacher Jennifer Sephton said the school was “heartbroken and devastated” by the death of seven-year-old pupil Elsie Dot Stancombe.

In a statement, Mr Clayton said: “No words can do justice to what has happened here in Southport – and our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their children.

“No one should ever have to experience horror like this.

“Our immediate focus now is on providing support to the community as we start to understand what has happened. The death of a child is always a desperate tragedy for a school, and particularly so under such circumstances.

“We will come together as a community, offering each other support and care as we work through this difficult time.

“Alice and Bebe will be in our hearts forever.”

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, was described as the ‘happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine’ by her teacher (Merseyside Police/Family hanout/PA)

Ms Payne said Alice, a Year 4 pupil at Churchtown, was the “happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine”.

The Churchtown Primary headteacher added: “She was known and loved by everyone in our school community of 700 children, a testament to her unique ability to connect with others.

“Alice’s radiant smile brightened our days, and she embraced every aspect of school life with enthusiasm and joy.

“Her kindness, playful nature, and zest for trying new things will forever be remembered. Alice, you will always hold a special place in our hearts at Churchtown.”

Ms Payne said Bebe, a former pupil at the school, was a “joyful girl” whose “kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community”.

The headteacher added: “During her time at the school, Bebe’s considerate nature and her love of learning shone through in everything that she did.

“Each day, she would come into school ready to grasp every opportunity available to her and fun and laughter were never far away whenever Bebe was involved.

“Her considerate nature meant that she had many friends and she always ensured all children felt included, whether that was through play or working together in the classroom.

“Bebe’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.”

Six-year-old Bebe King was described as a ‘joyful’ girl who radiated kindness (Merseyside Police/Family handout/PA)

The headteacher added: “We know that a number of other children from Churchtown were also involved in the attack, along with much-loved colleagues.

“We extend our heartfelt wishes to all those families affected by this horrific incident, including those currently in hospital or continuing to receive treatment.”

In a statement, Marshside Primary School headteacher Ms Sandland said: “Words cannot do justice to describe the grief and upset our Marshside community are feeling today.

“We are deeply saddened by the awful news that we have lost one of our brightest and most wonderful shining stars in Bebe.

“Right now our focus is on supporting Bebe’s family and her friends, our staff and our community who have been left numb by this tragic incident.”

Farnborough Road Infant School headteacher Ms Sephton said Elsie was “a kind and caring friend to all who met her and was adored by everyone in our community”.

In a statement, Ms Sephton added: “Elsie has been a loving and bright member of our wonderful community since first being brought here on her father’s shoulders, and even at her early age she was such a caring and charismatic young lady who loved to please.

“Our hearts and most deeply felt sympathies go out to Elsie’s family, friends and our Farnborough community who have been left numb by what has happened.

“It is immensely difficult to put into words how amazing Elsie was and the impact she had on those around her.

“We will miss you dearly Elsie. You were one of a kind.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Southport on Tuesday and thanked emergency service workers, telling them: “I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances, to do what you could for those young lives.”

He added: “It is sometimes really important in life just to come and say a simple thank you to all of you, so let me do that, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the government, on behalf of the country – thank you.”

On Tuesday morning, flowers and teddies had been left at the police cordon on Hart Street by members of the public.

One message in a “Thinking Of You” card said “thoughts and prayers” were with those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”

Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”

A message on the flowers left by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Bright young lives lost or facing unimaginable trauma.

“My heart goes out to all those grieving and in distress and to the whole community.

“We stand with you in this time of unbearable sadness.”

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Alice’s family also paid tribute to their “princess”.

They said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”