Southport stabbings: Sunderland police station set on fire amid riot

A Sunderland police station caught fire on Friday night as riots continued to spread after three girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Liverpool and Sunderland in the latest in a series of outbreaks of unrest thought to have been orchestrated by far-Right agitators.

Footage of the blaze showed flames leaping from the property next door which appeared to spread to the police station. Separate images showed the building’s windows shattered.

The station was marked permanently closed on Google Maps and was no longer listed on a police station finder on Northumbria Police’s website.

A car was overturned and set ablaze, as police were subjected to “serious violence”, Northumbria Police said, when rioters pelted them with beer barrels and stones.

Sunderland police station went up in flames - @TeesPix

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on High West Street.

The scenes of violence followed a march through the city at around 7pm in which protesters raised St George Cross flags and chanted songs about the far-Right agitator Tommy Robinson.

Police said eight people were arrested and three police officers taken to hospital following the riots in Sunderland.

Chief Supt Helena Barron of Northumbria Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that three officers were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“One has since been discharged with the other two remaining in hospital for further treatment.

“We also thank our partners for the significant support they have shown throughout the evening.

Protesters set a car on fire - Mark Pinder

“Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly - and that action has already begun.

“Eight people have so far been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary.

“A full investigation is now under way to identify anyone else responsible.”

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said those stoking the scenes of disorder “do not represent Britain”.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Criminals attacking the police and stoking disorder on our streets will pay the price for their violence and thuggery.

Fire raged on the street - Mark Pinder

“The police have the full backing of Government to take the strongest possible action and ensure they face the full force of the law.”

In Liverpool, riot police were also forced to intervene after far-Right demonstrators came close to clashing with counter-protesters outside the Abdullah Quilliam Society mosque.

The anti-fascist activists, who number around 200, responded to the protesters by chanting: “Nazi scum off our streets.”

Section 60 orders

Ahead of the unrest, a section 60 order was introduced to give officers enhanced powers to stop and search.

The measure was implemented in a bid to clamp down on the scenes of violence witnessed in Southport, Hartlepool and London in recent days, in which more than 50 police officers were injured and dozens of protesters arrested.

It comes as police forces across the country brace for a wave of more than 30 planned incidents at the weekend and next week in up to a dozen cities and towns.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were aware of two possible planned outbreaks of disorder this weekend, adding there would be an “increased high-visibility police presence”.

Protesters attacked police in riot gear in Sunderland - Mark Pinder

In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response.

“It simply will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police said they were aware of a “potential planned protest” this weekend and that officers would “swiftly respond” if it escalates into violent disorder.

South Yorkshire Police said they were also “aware of a planned protest” and there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.

Protesters raised flags and chanted in the streets - Mark Pinder

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI said it was aware of calls “to block roads using women and children” for a march to an Islamic centre.

Lord Hanson, the Home Office minister, warned organisers that “we will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading following a string of violent clashes. Police chiefs said they would not tolerate far-Right thugs exploiting the nation’s grief.

The Muslim Council of Britain said on Friday that hundreds of mosques were strengthening their security and putting in place protective measures ahead of more planned protests.

There are fears Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place at the weekend.

Kim McGuinness, the North East mayor, said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery. It’s not protest.

“It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region. Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

11:53 PM BST

11:11 PM BST

Pictured: Police on the ground in Liverpool and Sunderland

Police ringfence demonstrators and counter-protesters in Liverpool - Joel Goodman

Police vans and fire engines on the streets of Sunderland - TEBL

10:38 PM BST

Pictured: Firemen put out the blaze at Sunderland Central police station

A Police station has been set alight in Sunderland during riots - TEBL/GV Sunderland

Firefighters battle the flames - TEBL

10:08 PM BST

Pictured: Fire breaks out at next to a Sunderland police station

Fire breaks out at site of Sunderland Central Police station

09:53 PM BST

Sunderland MP slams ‘criminal thuggery’

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said he was “appalled” by disorder in the city centre on Friday night.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble.

”(Northumbria Police) have my full support as they respond to criminal thuggery and work to protect all the communities of our city.

“Tomorrow the people of Sunderland will come together and continue to build the bright future that we have - a future where every community of our city feels safe and prospers.”

I am appalled by the disorder in the centre of Sunderland tonight.



Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble.



Tomorrow the people… — Lewis Atkinson MP (@LewisAtkinson) August 2, 2024

09:47 PM BST

Watch: Sunderland Central Police Station on fire

Sunderland Police station is on fire as the town centre is looted #SunderlandRiots

09:12 PM BST

Mayor condemns ‘violence and thuggery’ in Sunderland

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has said protesters in Sunderland “stand for nothing except thuggery”.

He said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery. It’s not protest.

“It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region.

“Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland - Raoul Dixon

09:08 PM BST

Pictured: Rioters attack police with fire extinguishers

Rioters have set off fire extinguishers at police in protective gear in Sunderland city centre.

The clashes came as part of a sustained attack on officer.

An overturned car was set on fire as the disorder continued.

Protesters spray fire extinguishers at riot police officers - Raoul Dixon

08:52 PM BST

Pictured: Police cordon off protesters in Sunderland

People, including anti fascists, crowd outside the Sheikh Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool - Joel Goodman

Police officer raises wooden stake - Raoul Dixon

08:46 PM BST

Beer barrels launched at Sunderland Police

Disorder started back at Sunderland’s newly refurbished Keel Square where the demonstration began.

Police had beer barrels thrown at them as they tried to contain the several hundred protesters.

As a helicopter flew overhead, young men threw stones at the police and chanted “whose streets, our streets”.

08:44 PM BST

EDL could be proscribed as terrorists, says former police chief

Former counter-terrorism police chief Neil Basu has said it could be time to proscribe the English Defence League as a terrorist organisation after the group “crossed a line” this week.

Mr Basu told Times Radio: “The EDL used to be a protest group which started off, they have reprehensible views in my view and as a police officer I couldn’t say that, our job was to effectively facilitate lawful peaceful protest.

“They very quickly descended into becoming a group of violent thugs and hooligans. There’s something about not wanting to glorify them as terrorists but when I look at the scenes from Southport and the extraordinary number of injuries they caused and the terror, the sheer terror they caused the Muslim community in Southport and the wider community in Southport, in my view they crossed a line.

“So I would be looking to, if I was still doing my day job, I would be sitting down with my counterpart at MI5 and I would be looking at the intelligence for what picture I could produce for the Home Secretary to make a decision as to whether it was time to proscribe them.”

08:38 PM BST

20 riot police descend after confrontation breaks out in Liverpool

Around a 20 officers in riot gear have descended on the scene here in Liverpool after a small confrontation between a far-right protestor and a counter-demonstrator.

Those defending the mosque have begun chanting “refugees are welcome here” and “Nazi scum, off our streets”

08:34 PM BST

Pictured: Protesters clash with police outside Sunderland mosque

Tensions boil over as protesters gather at Millfield Mosque in Sunderland - Raoul Dixon

man wearing a balaclava is arrested by police as security is tightened ahead of a planned protest - Raoul Dixon

08:31 PM BST

Hard-Right protesters target anti-fascist activists

Ríot police are intervening after counter-protestors and far-Right demonstrators came close to clashing.

Several demonstrators attempted to cross and towards the anti-fascist protestors after they chanted “Nazi scum off our streets.”

Police holding helmets are now lining west Derby Road between the two groups.

There are around 40 people at the protest who are currently outnumber by counter demonstrators.

08:21 PM BST

Watch: Sunderland protests turn violent

08:19 PM BST

Protesters hurl missiles at riot police

There was a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown.

Some protesters argued about “two-tier policing” as the police threw a protective ring around the mosque.

Mounted police pushed back demonstrators, some of whom were in masks.

Meanwhile, customers in the next door Aldi filmed the scenes on their phones through the shop window.

08:17 PM BST

Pictured: Arrests made in Sunderland as anti-Fascists march in Liverpool

A man wearing a balaclava is arrested by police as security is tightened ahead of a planned protest in Sunderland - Raoul Dixon /NNP

People, including anti fascists, crowd outside a Liverpool mosque, where far right activists have planned a demonstration - Joel Goodman/LNP

08:14 PM BST

70-year-old activists opposes hard-Right protesters

A few counter-protesters wearing masks and hoods have gathered outside the mosque in Liverpool in anticipation of disorder.

But Pat, 70, who has been protesting for 50 years, stood defiant with a sign that read “Nans against Nazis”.

She said it was “horrendous” that far-right thugs were targeting mosques.

anti-fascist demonstrators launch counter-protest - Joel Goodman

“The problem is the nazis just go wherever this is trouble,” she said.

“They’re not interested in what happened to those children.

“We’re telling them wherever they go we will be there. We’ve never allowed them in the city of Liverpool.”

07:58 PM BST

200 counter-demonstrators gather in Liverpool

Around 200 anti-fascist counter demonstrators have gathered at the Abdullah Quilliam Society mosque in Liverpool.

There is a visible but not yet heavy police presence ahead of a far-Right protest tonight.

Police have brought in a reconnaissance plane to monitor the city from above with a National Air Police device aircraft circling over the city.

The Vulcanair P.68r which took off from Chester has been monitoring from 2.000ft for around two hours.

07:35 PM BST

Hundreds gather in Sunderland protests

Hundreds of people have gathered in Sunderland city centre for a planned protest.

Drivers tooted their horns as vehicles passed the gathering at Keel Square in the centre of town, and there was a loud cheer as a march set off shortly before 7pm.

A large police presence was watching the marchers, some of whom were draped in England flags.

07:25 PM BST

Extra officers deployed and police powers enhanced in Liverpool

Stop and search powers have been enhanced and extra police officers deployed in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police announced a Section 60 order has been put in place until 4am, allowing officers the right to search people without reasonable grounds in order to prevent violence.

The boost to policing comes after social media accounts were said to be organising a rally and counter-protesters intended to attend.

Inspector Leigh Price said: “We have taken the pro-active measure of introducing a Section 60 in this area in light of the disgraceful disorder we witnessed in Southport on Tuesday evening.”

“These extra powers will allow officers to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons or planning any criminality as we seek to keep the public safe.”

He added that residents should expect to see a “highly visible police presence” which he hoped would be reassuring.

07:10 PM BST

Officers to Muslims in London as mosques strengthen security measures

Trustee and president of the London Islamic Cultural Society (LICS) Bibi Rabbiyah Khan speaks to Police officers at the London Islamic Cultural Society (LICS) and Mosque in Haringey - Jonathan Brady/PA

Police officers speak to a staff member at the London Islamic Cultural Society (LICS) and Mosque in Haringey, north London. - PA/Jonathan Brady

06:44 PM BST

PM: Southport stabbings ‘ripped through the fabric’ of the community

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the Southport stabbings “ripped through the very fabric of this community”.

On his second visit to the grieving town this week, the Prime Minister said: “As a nation, we stand with those who tragically have lost loved ones in the heinous attack in Southport, which ripped through the very fabric of this community and left us all in shock.

“It is truly inspiring to hear of all the ways in which people have come together in the face of such horrors to demonstrate true bravery, resilience and solidarity.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain that people are going through right now, but I am determined to make sure that Southport and its leaders have all the support they need to preserve and nurture this strength of community spirit - not just in the immediate aftermath, but also in the years to come.”

Sir Keir also announced further support for Southport, including mental health support for those affected by the attack and a programme of events to help build community cohesion.

06:08 PM BST

Two men charged in Hartlepool for wielding wooden plank and throwing bricks at police

Two more men were remanded in custody after being charged with joining in the trouble in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

John Barton, 33, and Dylan Wiley, 28, appeared in the dock together at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, charged with violent disorder.

Wiley is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a plank of wood.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said Barton threw bricks at the police and was arrested after he was bitten by a police dog.

The prosecution said Wylie was caught on body-worn camera footage throwing missiles, shouting at police and threatening to hit them with a large piece of wood.

The defendants, who denied all the offences, were remanded in custody to appear before Teesside Crown Court on September 2.

05:35 PM BST

Police chiefs ‘ready to tackle violent disorder’ as protests loom

Police chiefs have promised to boost police presence this weekend in response to planned protests.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, said officers will crack down on “unnecessary violence” and vowed offenders “will face the full force of the law”.

He said: “Police will not stand by and let criminals carry out unnecessary violence in our communities.

“I’d like the public to know there is a robust and united response in place across the country, and police chiefs have agreed to step up resourcing this weekend.”

Mr Stephens added: “It is our job to be prepared and forces are working together at a local, regional and national level to gather and share intelligence and to make sure we are ready to tackle any violent disorder which might arise.

“Our message to anyone thinking of getting involved in this type of criminality is clear - if you cause violence, you will face the full force of the law and we have the full backing of our criminal justice partners.”

05:10 PM BST

PM lays wreath for Southport stabbing victims

Sir Keir Starmer returned to Southport for the second time this week to lay a wreath for the three victims of the stabbing attack.

The Prime Minister met with members of the local community, according to the Liverpool Echo, along with metro mayor Steve Rotheram, Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and representatives from the police, faith groups, health services and the education and voluntary sectors.

He also paid a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where many of the victims of Monday’s attack were treated.

Sir Keir thanked staff for their hard work and professionalism in responding to the attack.

04:38 PM BST

Pictured: Residents lay flowers for Southport stabbing victims

Residents move flowers, in Maple street, to allow more people to pay their respects to the victims of a knife attack, in Southport - Manon Cruz/Reuters

04:28 PM BST

Mosque invites protesters inside for burgers and chips

A Muslim chaplain has offered cold drinks, burgers and chips to anyone who turns up outside his Liverpool mosque this weekend.

Adam Kelwick issued an invitation on X, formerly Twitter, to demonstrators to come inside the mosque for a discussion about the issues affecting the community.

He also said he had been made aware of a counter-protest planned in the area, which he said was “not how we do things”.

News has reached me of a planned protest outside the Abdullah Quilliam mosque this evening.



While I have no idea what our mosque has to do with anything the crowd will be protesting, the spirit of the mosque has always been one of serving our community and opening our doors 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hVlY3vw6O1 — Adam Kelwick (@adamkelwick) August 2, 2024

“Anybody who attends the protests tomorrow, we’re going to be handing out free cold drinks to you, we’re going to be handing out burgers and chips, and also an invitation, if you would be so kind, to come into the mosque,” Mr Kelwick said.

“Bring your concerns in, let’s have a discussion about issues that are affecting our communities and how we can work together to solve them. The key word here being ‘together’.”

He added: “I have a feeling that you will be learning a lot of new things, because there is a lot of misinformation and ignorance spread out there about the religion of Islam.”

04:11 PM BST

‘There is too much disrespect for police’, says Robert Jenerick

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenerick has said “there is too much disrespect for police”, as he he launched his bid to be the next Tory leader.

Speaking at a campaign launch event in Newark, the former immigration minister said there is “an important lesson” to learn from the riots that have followed the Southport stabbings.

He said: “I want to back the police, I want to ensure that they can take the robust action they need against these individuals and against people like them in all of the incidents we have seen in recent months, right across the country.

“Because I do not want to live in a country where incidents like this, where disturbances are happening, ever again.”

03:45 PM BST

Hartlepool rioter who was bitten by dog cries in court

An agitator who was bitten on the bum by a police dog cried in court after admitting joining in a riot in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

Ryan Sheers, 28, and Steven Mailen, 54, admitted violent disorder during a hearing at Teesside magistrates’ court.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said Mailen was “constantly in the face of officers” and was gesticulating towards them, shouting, until he was struck on the leg by an officer’s extendable baton.

His partner Sheers, who wept during the hearing, was then bitten on the hip by a police dog, the court heard.

He had been trying to push through the police cordon, shouting and refusing to move away.

The defendants, who have no previous convictions, were granted bail by District Judge Helen Cousins to appear before Teesside Crown Court for sentencing on Sept 2.

Sheers, formerly a McDonalds worker, was emotional and said: “Thank you judge, thank you.”

03:15 PM BST

Russia claims it is not to blame for far-Right riots

Russia has claimed it is not responsible for stoking far-Right riots which erupted in England following the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport.

Its embassy in London said it rejected assertions made by a former head of MI6 that Vladimir Putin’s government amplified false claims about the attacker’s identity as a form of “grey warfare” against the UK.

Sir Richard Dearlove said the spread of fake news was a “fundamental tactic” used by Putin’s regime.

The Russian Embassy described his comments as “irresponsible” and “predictable gaslighting”.

Police have intelligence that the far Right and unaligned hooligans intent on violence are planning to stir up public disorder this weekend and for most of the summer following the attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport on Monday.

03:13 PM BST

MP receives reports of ‘targeting of mosques’

The MP for Milton Keynes Central has condemned “any violent acts” amid reports of mosques being targeted by protesters.

Labour politician Emily Darlington posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Getting reports of targeting mosques in Milton Keynes.”

She added: “This is not reflective of our inclusive and diverse city and I absolutely condemn any violent acts.

“We are an amazing city and we will not let people that engage in this destructive behaviour damage us #loveMK

Her warning comes as rumours swirl on social media of protests in cities across the UK in the coming days.

Getting reports of targeting of mosques in Milton Keynes. This is not reflective of our inclusive and diverse city and I absolutely condemn any violent acts. We are an amazing city and we will not let people that engage in this destructive behaviour damage us #loveMK

02:32 PM BST

Expert on Right-wing extremism calls for tougher online laws

Urgent action is needed to tackle the “tsunami of lies” on social media which fanned the flames of protest across the UK, a leading expert on Right-wing extremism has said.

Professor Matthew Feldman said that within 30 hours of fake news emerging online about the suspect in the Southport stabbings, it had spread across multiple platforms, and sparked riots that led to 53 police officers being hurt.

He welcomed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of a new “national” response to the violent disorder but called for a corresponding response online.

Prof Feldman said: “Tougher laws are needed. There has been much debate about the long delayed Online Harms Bill.

“It is difficult to think of a much better example of online harms breaching the real world than a fake story demonising Muslims and people of colour and leading to riots on the streets.

“This is only the latest wake-up call to a problem that we know exists and continues to get worse. I don’t doubt the social media companies would prefer this not to be on their platform but I strongly feel they are not doing enough.”

02:24 PM BST

Rioter accused of flashing buttocks and genitalia to police

Three man alleged to have taken part in violent disorder in Hartlepool on Wednesday night have been remanded in custody.

Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

James Elliott, 41, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, was with him in the dock, charged with violent disorder.

Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, appearing separately, was charged with violent disorder and exposure after allegedly showing his buttocks and genitalia to police.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

02:03 PM BST

Nottinghamshire Police vow ‘robust response’ to disorder

Nottinghamshire Police said it was aware of “two protests that may be taking place in Nottingham city centre this Saturday”, and that there would be a “robust police response” to any disorder.

In a statement, the force said: “We are aware of two protests that may be taking place in Nottingham city centre this Saturday (August 3) following the tragic events in Southport.

“The public can expect to see an increased high-visibility police presence in Old Market Square, on our transport routes, and within our communities throughout the weekend.

“Anyone who has any concerns then please do speak to our officers who will be very happy to help.

“Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response. It simply will not be tolerated.”

01:33 PM BST

Hartlepool alleged rioters appear in court

Three man alleged to have taken part in violent disorder in Hartlepool on Wednesday night have appeared in court.

Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside magistrates’ Court, charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

James Elliott, 41, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, was with him in the dock, charged with violent disorder.

Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, appearing separately, was charged with violent disorder and exposure after allegedly showing his buttocks and genitalia to police.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

01:26 PM BST

Liverpool imam invites far-Right agitators to mosque for dinner

The imam of the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool has invited far-Right agitators intending to demonstrate outside the mosque to have dinner with him inside.

He said: “I have seen some calls online for a counter-protest, that’s not the way how we do things at the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque we have a history of opening our doors and welcoming people in.

“So just to let you know anybody who attends the protest tomorrow [Friday] we will be handing free cold drinks to you.

“We are going to be handing out burgers and chips and also invitation, if you would be so kind, to come into the mosque, bring your concerns in.

“Let’s have a discussion about issues which are affecting our communities and how we can work together.”

The Imam of Sheikh Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool has invited far right agitators planning a protest there tomorrow into the mosque for free food and a chat pic.twitter.com/8bGlhtrbNt — Faz (@hacksupreme) August 1, 2024

01:06 PM BST

High Wycombe next target of agitators

Thames Valley Police said it is aware of a “potential planned protest this weekend in High Wycombe” and that officers would “swiftly respond” if it escalates into violent disorder.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Thames Valley Police is aware of a potential planned protest this weekend in High Wycombe.

“We are committed to facilitating a peaceful protest and the right to freedom of expression, while also keeping the community safe and so officers will be out in the area tomorrow.

“Should this planned peaceful protest escalate into violent disorder seen elsewhere in the country, officers will swiftly respond and deal with those choosing to cause harm to our communities.

“We have a plan in place for this weekend to deal with any issues that may arise.”

01:01 PM BST

Belfast protesters plan to march on mosque

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it is aware of calls “to block roads using women and children” and for a march to an Islamic centre in Belfast to be held on Saturday.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “Police are aware of social media posts calling for protests across Northern Ireland this Saturday, 3rd of August.

“We are aware of specific calls to block roads using women and children between 12 midday to 2pm in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Bangor and north, south, east and west Belfast.

“We are also aware of calls for protest at 12 midday at Belfast City Hall and a 1pm march to the Islamic Centre, University Road, Belfast.

12:35 PM BST

Police identify woman involved in protest after appeal

Police have identified a woman who was one of eight people being sought after protesters threw objects and shouted racist abuse at a demonstration outside a hotel housing migrants in Aldershot, which left one officer injured.

Hampshire Police said a minority of the 200 people who gathered outside the Potters International Hotel became involved in the disruption on Wednesday evening.

12:20 PM BST

Hundreds of mosques strengthen security amid fear of riots

Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), has said hundreds of mosques across the country will be strengthening their security and protective measures this weekend.

He said: “There is really deep-seated anxiety amongst Muslim communities, particularly for this weekend.

“Yesterday we hosted a mosque security community briefing and we had representation from hundreds of mosques across the country and there was palpable fear.

“We had mosques saying that they’d had threats on the phone about targeted attacks... we had a lot of anxiety around security and having enough protection.”

Asked about how mosques are preparing, she said: “So it’s around protective measures: ensuring that the doors and windows are secure, carrying out a risk assessment, making sure CCTV cameras are working, and having some paid security staff on site.”

Rioters smashed the windows of Southport's Islamic Society Mosque - PA

12:17 PM BST

Manchester protester charged with attempted ABH

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into disorder in Newton Heath on Wednesday 31 July.

Joshua Stokes (09/12/1998), of Ten Acres Lane, Manchester, has been charged with violent disorder and attempted ABH of a police officer.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court on Friday.

12:11 PM BST

Police brace for protests in Cardiff this weekend.

South Wales Police said a policing operation will be in place for “planned events being held in Cardiff” on Saturday.

“A policing operation will be in effect for the duration of the events and we will be working to ensure that they take place safely, lawfully with minimum disruption to the wider public.”

12:08 PM BST

Protest planned in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said it was “aware of a planned protest in Rotherham this weekend” and that there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.

A force spokesman said: “We are aware of heightened tensions nationally following the tragic incident in Southport earlier this week.

“We are engaging with our communities across all areas of the force, and are continuing to monitor any local concerns.

“People may see an increased police presence across the county, as we carry out this work. We are also aware of a planned protest in Rotherham this weekend.

“As with all protests, our role at any planned events will be to balance the rights of those who wish to protest, together with those who may be impacted by it.”

11:17 AM BST

Elon Musk weighs in on Southport riots

Elon Musk engaged with Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson on X, hours after the Prime Minister warned that social media “carries responsibility” for tackling misinformation which sparked disorder in parts of the UK.

Mr Musk, who owns the site formerly known as Twitter, responded with two exclamation marks to a post by Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – commenting on the Prime Minister’s response to the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla boss has had a controversial reign at X since taking over the company in 2022, and has been accused of allowing misinformation and other harmful content to flourish on the site since then.

On Thursday, Sir Keir had warned social media companies after misinformation spread online about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, including false claims that he was an asylum seeker.

It should be brought to people's attention that the owner of this platform is engaging with Tommy Robinson and seems to take him seriously — yet he probably doesn't even know that's not his real name.

11:06 AM BST

‘Extensive plans’ in place to tackle protests in Merseyside

Merseyside Police is aware of online speculation about future protests and has “extensive plans and considerable police resources” in place to deal with them, a senior officer has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “I want to reassure residents that we are fully prepared for any possible disorder in the future.

“Police and our partners also want to remind people of the dangers of misinformation and speculation online, and how it can have real-world consequences that put innocent people in harm’s way.

“People who maliciously spread misinformation want to cause division and hatred in our communities, and it’s completely unacceptable.

“I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause and to always question the source of information when viewing anything on social media.

“Finally, I want to make this absolutely clear: anyone who intends to cause future damage and harm to our communities will be dealt with robustly, using all our available powers.

“There are extensive plans and considerable police resources in place to quickly deal with anyone intent on causing disorder over the coming days. We will look to bring to justice every person who is identified committing criminal damage and acts of violence against police staff, officers and our communities.”

11:03 AM BST

Seven arrests over Southport protests

Merseyside Police has made seven arrests, with further arrests to be made over the coming weeks, after protests following the Southport attack, the force has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “Following the disorder on Tuesday evening, we have now made seven arrests and further arrests will be made over the coming weeks.

“Extensive work is ongoing to identify all those responsible for the despicable actions and we are determined to find everyone involved in this incident.

“We continue to explore all lines of inquiry, which includes a specialist team who are currently reviewing hundreds of hours of footage as well as images to identify everyone involved. If you took part in this disorder, you can expect to receive a knock on your door by our officers.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone who has information or video footage of those involved in the shocking disorder on Tuesday night to come forward so we can identify and arrest those responsible.”

10:53 AM BST

Where are the protests expected to happen?

The protests are expected to happen in up to more than a dozen cities and towns across the UK tonight.

10:30 AM BST

Police hunt eight involved in ‘mob-type’ protests at migrant hotel

Police are trying to identify eight people involved in “mob-type” protests outside a hotel housing migrants sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport.

Hampshire Police have released photographs of the seven men, and one woman, who took part in the protests outside the Potters International Hotel on Wednesday in Aldershot.

A police and crime commissioner said the riots resembled “mob-type” protests.

Around 200 people took part with a “minority” throwing missiles at officers and shouting racial slurs, the force said.

Hampshire Police are seeking these eight individuals in relation to the disorder - Hampshire Police

09:50 AM BST

Lucky that knife missed artery, says survivor of Southport stabbing

A man who survived being stabbed during the attack in Southport said he is lucky the knife missed an artery.

John Hayes, a 63-year-old businessman, was stabbed in the leg while trying to disarm the attacker.

Mr Hayes praised police and paramedics while speaking to the Guardian from his hospital bed.

He told the newspaper: “I am perhaps lucky. While the knife only narrowly missed my femoral artery, I will recover in time. Others are not so fortunate.

“The real heroes are the police and paramedics who did an amazing job in dreadful circumstances.”

John Hayes was hailed for trying to disarm the attacker at the Taylor Swift themed dance class for children

09:20 AM BST

11-year-old-boy arrested after police car set on fire

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a police car was set on fire in Hartlepool.

It follows the arrests of 11 other people, as police officers were attacked with missiles, glass bottles and eggs in Murray Street area on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said it believed the disorder, was linked to protests over the fatal knife attack on children in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

A police car was set alight in Hartlepool - PA

09:13 AM BST

Who is Axel Rudakubana

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. He is accused of murdering three girls with a kitchen knife and attempting to murder eight other children.

He has been charged with the murders of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

His identity was revealed after a judge lifted a reporting restriction on Thursday.

Liverpool magistrates’ court heard that he had an “autism spectrum disorder diagnosis” and had been “unwilling to leave the house and communicate with family for a period of time”.

Axel Rudakubana

09:00 AM BST

‘Concerted and co-ordinated’ attempt to spread violence

Lord Walney, the UK Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, says police should be prepared to step in if it appears troublemakers are travelling to incite riots.

John Woodcock, who is a crossbench peer, said disinformation contributed to the unrest which broke out in a number of locations around England following the Southport murders.

Lord Walney told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme there was a “concerted and co-ordinated” attempt to spread the violence.

He said: “Clearly, some of those far-Right actors have got a taste for this and are trying to provoke similar in towns and cities across the UK.”

The peer said there is a “symbiotic relationship” between far-Right activists and hostile states on social media.

08:50 AM BST

Buildings to light up pink in memory of victims

Buildings across the North West will light up pink this weekend in memory of those killed in the Southport attack, as fundraisers for the victims families raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults - yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and attempted murders.

Sefton Council said the Atkinson arts venue in Southport, where a vigil was held outside on Tuesday, would be one of a number of buildings to light up pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in tribute to those who died.

Dot Stancombe Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - Merseyside Police

08:43 AM BST

Nigel Farage gives ‘legitimacy’ to violent protests, says Liverpool Mayor

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said Nigel Farage was giving “legitimacy” to violent protesters and “excusing them” in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Mr Rotheram told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Whilst senior politicians like Farage should be condemning these people - he’s not, he’s excusing them.

“He’s giving them some legitimacy to go out and perpetrate some of these acts.”

Former head of counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu said Mr Farage “should think very carefully” about “the power of his words”.

'He [Nigel Farage] doesn't speak for tens of thousands of people, the PM does.'



Former Head of Police Counter Terrorism Neil Basu reacts to Mr Farage's comments after the PM announced plans to help police stop riots like the ones seen in Southport, London and Hartlepool. pic.twitter.com/0Y3H9wXHvS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2024

08:42 AM BST

‘We will be watching you’ Home office minister tells protesters

A Home Office minister has warned protesters “we will be watching you” as he admitted there may be more violence on the streets.

Asked how concerned the Government is about the prospect of further disorder this weekend, Lord Hanson told LBC Radio: “There is that potential.

“But I always say to anybody who’s organising this, we will be watching you. If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.

“We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organising this now and to take action accordingly, and if you do take action and are not part of any organised group, be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity.”

Asked whether those involved are from the far Right, he said: “Some individuals will have far-Right opinions, in my view, some might be caught up in the summer madness. Some might be people who’ve got genuine concerns.”