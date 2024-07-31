Southport stabbings suspect performed in West End show

Floral tributes to the three child victims of the knife attack at Taylor Swift dance workshop in Southport, Merseyside

The teenager suspected of killing three children at a Taylor Swift dance workshop took part in a show at a West End theatre, it has been claimed.

The 17-year-old boy arrested over the attack on Monday took part in a musical alongside dozens of other members of a performance group.

Those involved with the group told The Telegraph that despite being involved in a local performing arts group, the boy did not put himself forward for roles.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after being attacked at a holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition.

Police are continuing to question the suspect from the village of Banks, five miles from Southport, who was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The suspect was born in Cardiff but later moved to Merseyside with his parents, originally from Rwanda, and his brother.

The siblings went to school locally but also became involved in a performing arts group where they produced shows and films with other youngsters.

“I was in the same group as him,” a friend told The Telegraph. “He was quite quiet. They kind of just turned up and they said, ‘oh they’ve moved here from somewhere else, they are brand new to the community, they are trying to branch out and make friends and stuff’. That’s what we got told.

“He just kind of turned up one day in class and we were told to make him welcome. He’s come from quite far away.”

The friend said that the group involved musical theatre, TV production and “singing and dancing” and also involved making “making their own movies”, adding that one of the major events was a show in the West End of London.

‘He was very quiet’

“It was just working in groups collaborating with people. They’d have a musical every year, like a big production and that would sometimes get done with other groups.

“He was at one in London, he went to one in London on the West End.

“I was in the same group as him. He was enjoying it but he was never really... you know how musical theatre kids [are]; they are very extroverted, he wasn’t, he was very quiet. He got involved but he was a lot quieter.”

He added that he “didn’t really talk about himself that much” but did mention his family were originally from Rwanda.

However, he said that his older brother was “more outgoing, he was a lot more talkative, he was more in the crowd”.



“His Dad came across quite educated. He presented well.”

The father of the suspect’s friend said that while the suspect appeared to enjoy the theatre group, he was not pushing to be at the front of the stage.

“He wasn’t a normal theatre kid,” he said. “He wasn’t pushing for main leads and stuff like that.

“When they went to London he’d just got involved [in the group], he enjoyed it.”