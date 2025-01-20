Southport: Trial of teenager accused of knife attack to begin today

The trial of an 18-year-old accused of killing three girls in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport is due to begin today.

Axel Rudakubana, from Lancashire, will appear at Liverpool Crown Court charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

The girls died following the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space shortly before midday on 29 July last year.

In rare comments ahead of the trial, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it would be a "deeply traumatic and distressing time for the families of Alice, Bebe and Elsie, the survivors, and the people of Southport and the whole country will be thinking of them".

She added: "The most important thing for all of us is to ensure that the legal process can take its course, to respect the difficult job the court has to do, so there is a fair trial and justice can be done.

"There will be a time at the end of this trial to discuss what happened and the action needed in response to this horrific tragedy. But for now, and until the proceedings have concluded, the priority for all of us must be to ensure justice is done."

Rudakubana is also accused of the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is further charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before 29 July, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The alleged terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between 29 August 2021 and 30 July 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of a home in Old School Close that he shared with his parents, who were originally from Rwanda.

Rudakubana did not speak during earlier court hearings. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf after he failed to respond when the charges were put to him.

His trial is expected to last up to four weeks.