Southwark fire: Two people rescued by firefighters after major blaze

Two people were rescued from the blaze at a disused block of flats in Newcomen Street, Southwark (LFB)

Two people were rescued by firefighters after a large blaze broke out at a disused block of flats in Southwark early Tuesday morning.

Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines tackled the fire in the three and four-storey building in Newcomen Street, close to Borough High Street, shortly after 4am.

The blaze caused Borough High Street to be partially closed (LFB)

Two people were rescued by crews while three were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

A large Fire Brigade presence remains on scene, with the blaze deemed under control shortly after 5am.

Borough High Street was closed between Southwark Street and Great Dover Street as emergency services responded to the scene, with buses 21, 35, 133 and 343 placed on diversion.

Three people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation (LFB)

The major road has since reopened, but remained partially blocked as of 7am.

Fire crews from Dowgate, Whitechapel, Old Kent Road, Dockhead, Lambeth, Soho, Peckham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the cause of the fire was under investigation.