Southwark stabbing: Four jailed after horrific New Year's Day attack with victim knifed 60 times

Kevaniel Perkins-Robinson, Tashan Bailey-Brown, Denzel Ealmeida and Darren Soyemi were all found guilty of attempted murder (Met Police)

Four men have been jailed for a vicious knife attack in Southwark, central London, in which a man was stabbed 60 times.

The 18-year-old victim was left fighting for his life after the incident in Seeley Drive on New Year’s Day last year and was lucky to pull through.

Kevaniel Perkins-Robinson, Tashan Bailey-Brown, Denzel Ealmeida and Darren Soyemi were all found guilty of attempted murder after a four week trial at the Old Bailey in February.

They were remanded in custody and sentenced at the same court on Friday to a total of more than 100 years in prison.

The Old Bailey (PA Archive)

Detective sergeant Yikira Turner said: “This was a vicious, pre-planned attack which nearly resulted in the death of a young man.

“The verdict and sentencing is a reflection of the hard work put in by the investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service.

“But it would not have been possible without assistance from brave individuals in the local community who came forward to support this investigation.

“Hopefully this result will enable the victim and his family to now focus on his recovery and give the community some comfort now that four dangerous individuals have been taken off the street.”

Bailey-Brown was jailed for 24 years. Ealmeida, Soyemi, and Perkins-Robinson were all jailed for 31 years.

Officers arrested all but Perkins-Robinson after stopping a car that was fleeing from the scene.

Ealmeida was seen to throw a bag containing bloodied clothing as he attempted to flee from police. This was recovered and forensic testing confirmed the victim’s blood was on the items.

Another item recovered from the car led detectives to identify Perkins-Robinson and he was arrested last June.